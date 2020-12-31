Announcements
Throwback Clips Of NYE Celebrations At Downtown Dubai Show Just How INSANE The Crowds Can Get
It’s all happening tonight y’all!
We are finally bidding a much-anticipated farewell to the gloom of the year, which was 2020 and are looking to welcome 2021 with our arms wide open.
So with people looking to ring in the new year with something fresh, exciting and daring many have plans to head out into the city (especially Downtown Dubai) to catch the GRAND display of fireworks, light shows, fountain shows and vaaabesss along with camping out at some delish eateries and have planned a complete day out for themselves.
Now add in excited tourists to the mix… need I say more?!
You can already imagine the crowd and exhilaration for the night, and anywhere there is a crowd there is the Dubai Police restoring some order to chaos.
Here are some throwback clicks from the 2019 NYE celebrations at Downtown Dubai to remind you of how craaaay things get post 8pm… on NYE…
People truly go HAM on New Year’s Eve to catch Dubai’s OTT and world-famous NYE celebrations
Considering the pandemic, Dubai cops have printed social distancing boxes all across the boulevard and have prepped a total of 23 locations from which the public can watch the grand NYE celebrations
