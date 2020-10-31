Dubai Fitness Challenge
Calling All Water Babies! A Brand New Beachfront Project Is Getting Started In Dubai
The golden hour at the beach hits different and everyone knows that. But it’s not just about that single hour, any ‘beach person’ will agree that the seaside brings with it the most gorg views and a chill vibe that can’t really be found anywhere else.
Dubai is already stocked with some of the nicest watersides like the Kite Beach, JBR and more. But, why stop there?
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced a whopping 500 MIL for a new beachfront project
The new beach developments will stretch out for 12kms from Al Mamzar Beach to Umm Suqeim II
Not only will these changes give more swimming areas but the new project will give residents better and longer running and cycling tracks
About 29 other projects have also been given the green light to create eight million square meters of green spaces across the city
This is done to improve the already amaze quality of life in the city and build a better future