A Dubai Doctor Fixed An Injury Footballer Paul Pogba Has Had For 3 Years

About three years ago, French footballer Paul Pogba suffered a hard fall which shifted his pelvis.

Paul recently got treatment from Dubai-based therapist Dr. Sami who managed to detect and solve his three year old ailment.

Paul plays for France’s national team as well as for the Premier League Club Manchester United. Recently, he started feeling a sharp acute pain in his lower back which stemmed from the fall.

In an Instagram post, Dr. Sami described the procedure he undertook to solve Paul’s pain problem.

He performed acupuncture to increase Paul’s lung capacity. He followed it by some manual therapy to open the hips and correct the compensations for all the muscle chains in his body. He also performed some osteopathy and cranial work to correct the pelvic problem.

Dr. Sami specializes in pain therapy including osteopathy, physical theraphy, acupuncture, reflex therapy, and orthopedic manual therapy and has carried out over 20,000 sessions in 6 years.

Last year in November, Paul landed in Dubai to rehabilitate from an injury he had suffered while on international duty with France the previous week.

He took to Instagram to show that he had switched on his “Recovery mode” in Dubai. It’s amazing to see that Paul’s time in Dubai allowed him the perfect rehabilitation and a complete recovery!