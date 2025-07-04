Dubai

This Dubai Food Blogger Spent A Whopping AED 599 On Two Japanese Red Mangoes

By

Yes, we all love the juicy, golden, sweet, king of fruits: Mango.

But do we love it enough to spend AED 599 for two?!? Well, this Dubai food blogger clearly did: @Unkleeats

Purchased from Spinneys, @Unkleeats explains that the Japanese red mango is a luxury fruit originally called ‘Taiyo No Tamago’ meaning ‘Egg of the Sun’

They’re a premium variety of Miyazaki mangoes from Japan and boast a soft, juicy, fleshy fruit. The fruit is predominantly used as gifts because of its premium value.

He further explains that each individual mango is said to weigh just at or over 350 g and have 15% sugar content. Plus, it promises nothing less than the perfect appearance and shape. Also, it’s apparently decadently delicious. Hmm… now it’s starting to make a little sense.

Watch the full video here:

13th century Persian poet Amir Khusrow’s poem ‘He Visits My Town Once A Year’ quite frankly captures all our relationships with the king of fruits:

He visits my town once a year.

He fills my mouth with kisses and nectar.

I spend all my money on him

Who, girl, your man?

No, a mango.

Well, folks, the real question is, you and I and Khusrow all love mangoes but would we and Khusrow spent AED 599 on them? Don’t mind if it’s gifted thoughhh; now you know what to gift your mango-loving family and friends!

