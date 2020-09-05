The Biggest Baby Reveal Event Ever Is Happening At Dubai Mall

Anas Marwah is one of the biggest Arab Youtube superstars and internet personality – his videos with his wife and daughter have received millions of views.

And the Dubai-based influencer has something upcoming that might be one for the books

The Dubai Mall shared a picture of the family on its Instagram that was hinting something along the lines of the world’s biggest baby reveal ever.

And the only other hint is asking everyone to keep up with Anas’s stories to know more!

It turns out that their baby reveal was organized via the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo at Dubai Mall – but they haven’t shared any further details yet.

Here’s to hoping a video with the gender reveal is posted soon!