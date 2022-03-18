UAE Peeps Are Jamming At The Second Season Of The Dubai Metro Music Festival

Here’s a fun fact. Commute = Impromptu Jam session

There is absolutely no denying it. But now, instead of plugging into your earphones, you’re going to be able to enjoy LIVE music across metro stations. Take a breather before hopping onto the next train and thoroughly enjoy these performances.

The Dubai Metro Music Festival just kicked off and commuters are thronging to the makeshift stages at five metro stations across the city

Peeps are thrilled with enchanting LIVE musical performances taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai, Jebel Ali, Mall of the Emirates, Burjuman and Union. The eclectic line-up of 20 musicians are bringing a diverse range of musical genres to the commuters of these stations. The first two days saw a vast and enthusiastic audience.

Day 2 of #DubaiMetroMusicFestival organized by @Brand_Dubai & @rta_dubai at five metro stations. The Festival runs from 16-22 March and features an eclectic line-up of 20 local, regional and international musicians.#DubaiDestinations – #DubaiArtSeason pic.twitter.com/hpWQ4LC7ax — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 18, 2022

The festival runs from 16-22 March with performances taking place from 4.00 pm to 10.00 pm

This is the second edition of the Festival and is a collaborative initiative of Brand Dubai and Roads and Transports Authority Dubai (RTA). It is part of the ongoing #DubaiDestinations campaign focused on highlighting the exceptional experiences, events and activities of #DubaiArtSeason.

Emirati electronic drummer Maitha Al Mansoori is touching people’s hearts at the Dubai Metro Music Festival with her delightful musical performance on the electronic drums.#DubaiDestinations – #DubaiArtSeason pic.twitter.com/XtuHCNCY4T — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 18, 2022

The Festival aims to encourage interaction between musicians and public audiences to foster a sense of creative community in the city

Musicians performing at the Festival represent diverse nationalities including Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, Portugal, South Africa, Syria, apart from the UAE.

Audiences at the Festival will have an opportunity to watch innovative performances like a one-man-band show, a flute beatbox show, and a performance featuring instruments made from recycled materials. Other highly anticipated performances include violin duets by twin sisters and a musician’s triple-guitar recitals.

This week’s metro rides are all about that jam – Sah?

