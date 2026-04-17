Dubai

Dubai Police Seize Vehicles For Unsafe Stunts During The Rains

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When it rained in Dubai, we were all out there enjoying the vibes. But some of them were drifting out for the vibes.

Because, as it turns out, for some drivers… slippery roads are a stunt opportunity.

But turning the roads into a racetrack? Not on Dubai Police’s watch

A recent footage released by the Dubai Police showed motorists drifting, swerving, and pulling off unsafe stunts during the heavy rainfall.

 

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What might look “cool” for a few seconds is actually seriously dangerous, especially when wet roads are tricky and visibility is low. And authorities weren’t taking it lightly.

A mistake worth over AED50,000

Drivers caught performing these stunts are facing major legal actions.

Under current regulations, vehicles involved in reckless behaviour can be impounded, and getting them back could cost up to AED50,000. A fine, and a reality check.

Authorities reported such cases in areas like Al Ruwayyah and Lahbab, where drivers were caught with violations including drifting, making excessive noise, and putting others lives at risk.

And thereby, vehicles seized and legal action taken.

Stunts are even more dangerous during rains

According to Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, these actions become even riskier in rainy conditions. Rain reduces tyre grip and makes it much easier to lose control of the vehicle.

One wrong move can quickly turn into a serious accident. And not just for the driver, but for everyone on the road.

Patrols are being intensified across the emirate, and anyone caught endangering lives on the road will be dealt with strictly. No exceptions.

See something risky? Report it

Authorities are also urging residents to play their part.

If you spot reckless driving, you can report it through the Police Eye app or by calling 901.

So, if you’re behind the wheel, make sure to drive safe, and maybe skip the Fast & Furious moment.

Because in Dubai, that kind of stunt can cost you your car, AED50K, and a whole lot more for every single violation.

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