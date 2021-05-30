A Photo Of A Taxi Driver Who Took A Wrong Turn And Landed ON Emirates Golf Course Has Resurfaced Online

A Dubai Taxi driver takes a wrong turn and finds himself in the middle of Faldo golf course.

You think you had a bad day at the office? Remember this.

A photo of a Dubai taxi driver who took a wrong turn and found himself on the 9th hole of The Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club has resurfaced online (this likely took place in 2012 according to a source). The story was posted to Facebook last week and the image has gone WhatsApp viral. The driver would have followed the golf buggy path for nine holes before reaching this point, but fortunately judging by the pic, it looks like he finally found some people to steer him in the right direction.

Date of image unknown. Post via Facebook. DM for credits

So were teeing off on the 9th at the faldo, and genuinely a taxi driver pulls up on the 9th on the cart path asking for directions to the club house! They never cease to amaze me. BTW he had to have driven the whole front 9 to get there

