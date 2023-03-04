Novak Djokovic Attended The Gov Games 2023 And Was So Impressed That He Hopes To Participate Next Year

Serbian tennis player Djokovic came out to meet His Highness Prince Hamdan at the Gov Games 2023

Enamored with the “incredible competition” that showcases “great skills and great athletes”, Djokovic spoke of his motivations as a professional athlete to be a part of the “amazing tournament”.

The star tennis player further applauded the initiative of the Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan for organizing such a unique challenge.

“I am hoping I can get an invitation for next year and if yes, then it would be my honour and pleasure to be a part of it,” said Djokovic

The athlete posted pictures of him being welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan with the caption: “It was great to see you as always Your Highness Sheikh Hamdan @faz3 Good luck to your team at the @govgames Next year count me in 😉💪”

What are the Gov Games?

Gov Games are a unique series of physical and mental challenges for government sectors from across the world. The games aim to reinforce camaraderie and collaboration between friends and colleagues.

Currently taking place at the Dubai Design District, Gov Games was launched in 2018 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. This year marks the fourth edition of the tournament.

Wishing all the participating players the very best!

