Public Transport Timings Announced For Eid Al Adha In Dubai!

Dubai Metro
The Dubai Metro will operate from 5am to 1am during the Eid holiday period.
Dubai Tram
The Dubai Tram will run daily from 6am to 1am, also from Wednesday, June 4, to Saturday, June 7.
Here are the operating hours of #RTA services during #EidAlAdha 1445 Hijri. Eid Mubarak, wishing you a year of peace and prosperity.
— RTA (@rta_dubai) June 5, 2025
Bus Route E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Abu Dhabi will not operate during Eid.
Instead, use Bus Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi.
Bus Route E102 will run directly from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Zayed International Airport.
Customer Happiness Centres
All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during Eid.
However, Smart Customer Happiness Centres will remain operational at select locations.
