Dubai

Public Transport Timings Announced For Eid Al Adha In Dubai!

By
Metro in dubai

The break you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived! And if you’re not jetting off to far flung shores, we have your ultimate guide to exploring the city on public transport.

Planning to get around the city during the Eid break? Whether you’re heading to celebrations, visiting family, or simply exploring, here’s a quick guide to public transport timings in Dubai from Wednesday, June 4, to Saturday, June 7.

Dubai Metro
The Dubai Metro will operate from 5am to 1am during the Eid holiday period.

Dubai Tram
The Dubai Tram will run daily from 6am to 1am, also from Wednesday, June 4, to Saturday, June 7.

If you’re hopping on the bus, here’s what you need to know 

  • Bus Route E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Abu Dhabi will not operate during Eid.

  • Instead, use Bus Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi.

  • Bus Route E102 will run directly from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Zayed International Airport.

Customer Happiness Centres
All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during Eid.
However, Smart Customer Happiness Centres will remain operational at select locations.

Travel safe and Eid Mubarak!

