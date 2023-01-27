Weekend Hotlist: 7 Events To Get Over the January Blues

The year’s longest month is taking its job a bit too seriously.

We’re still in January…fortunately for the last week!

Keep scrolling to read all the things you can do to make Jan pass a lot quicker, or to look forward to in Feb

7. Get talking at Time to Talk day

Chatterbox is a small business in Dubai running an event for Time To Talk Day 2023. The aim is to get people talking! Coffee and chats including professional talks and workshops.

Where? RAW coffee Al Quoz

When? 3:30 pm to 6 pm

6. A sundowner party like never before at Orange Chameleon

Off the record x DGTL Juice is getting together to create a sundowner party like never before!

Where? Orange Chameleon Restaurant- Palm Jumeirah

When? Saturday

Time? 4 pm to 9 pm

Price? AED 100

5. Pizza and Prosecco for the ladies at Ella’s Eatery every Tuesday

Ella’s Eatery offers the ladies free-flowing Prosecco and all-you-can-eat freshly baked pizza for only AED 179. So, gather your girlfriends this Tuesday and tuck into Ella’s Eatery’s mouth-watering pizza and Prosecco menu, whilst enjoying the cosy atmosphere and great music playing in the background.

Where? Palm View East, Palm – Jumeirah – Dubai

When? Every Tuesday

Time? 12 pm to 11 pm

Price? Aed 179

4. It’s Everything Scottish at Burns Night in Hilton RAK beach resort

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is commemorating the beauty of Scottish traditions by paying homage to Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns, widely recognised for his work on the universal themes of love and nature. The resort’s much-awaited Burns Night is set to feature a four-course Scottish dinner with traditional cuisines, rowdy bagpipers, intense poetry readers, and a foot-thumping performance from Sandstorm, ready to set the stage ablaze.

Where? Al Maareedh St – New Al Maireed – Ras al Khaimah

When? Saturday, January 28

Time? 7.30 pm to 12.30 am

Price? The dinner and soft drinks package will cost AED 250 per person while the dinner and bubbly beverage bundle with a single malt is priced at just AED 350.

To book accommodation at the Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, please click here. Dinner and drink packages can be locked in and to book a dinner and drinks bundle only click here.

3. Get your art fix as Inloco heads to Dubai with the Useless Palace Project

Bold and uncompromising. The street art movement starts here as Inloco Gallery comes to Dubai. Art enthusiasts can immerse themselves in urban art that reflects a modern art form like no other.

The Useless Palace project offers a glimpse into the fascinating exploration of an abandoned space in a desert. It is a story filled with the spirit of adventure and opens up various layers, such as philosophical reflections, mind-blowing landscapes, and artistic humour, for viewers to analyze and dissect with their imagination.

Inloco Pop-Up Gallery

Where? WH 12, Al Khayat Avenue, Al Quoz

When? Mon to Sat, Until March 30

Time? 10 am to 6 pm

For more information, please email pr@inlocogallery.com or visit www.inlocogallery.com

2. Sting is performing live in Abu Dhabi today

Sting’s critically acclaimed My Songs Tour is set to perform in the UAE today. Accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble, Sting’s My Songs concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17- time Grammy Award-winners illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist.

Where? Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When? Friday, Jan 27

1. BLACK PINK is coming to Abu Dhabi

Since first bursting onto the scene in 2016, BLACKPINK have redefined the possibilities of K-pop, transcending all categorization and ascending to global stardom. And now the legends are coming to Abu Dhabi!

Where? Etihad Arena

When? Saturday, Jan 28

