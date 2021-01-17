The First Ever Terra Dubai Pavilion Opens This Friday At Expo2020

The sustainability pavilion, Terra, will be open to UAE residents and tourists starting this Friday, January 22. Quite the start to the year, it was announced yesterday that the public can visit the amazing pavilion this weekend until April 10. The name given to the pavilion translates to Planet Earth in Latin. It’s concept is to produce as much electricity as it consumes, costing over $272 million USD! It operates solely on recycled water and solar energy. Although Expo2020 won’t open just yet, UAE residents and tourists can visit the Terra Pavilion for AED25 per ticket, this Friday

Discover how we can transform our lives at Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion. Book your tickets to Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere at https://t.co/fq12ZQiN4X #ExpoPavilionsPremiere #Expo2020 #Dubai #UAE pic.twitter.com/E2AvZA4KPG — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) January 16, 2021

Here’s what you need to know before visiting the sustainability pavilion This futuristic pavilion can be visited upon purchase of a AED25 ticket. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are advised to book online in advance as there will be a limited capacity and operating hours and no walk-in tickets will be sold. Of course masks are mandatory, temperature checks will be carried out and social distancing is required. The Terra Pavilion will be open for visitors from Friday, January 22 and will remain open until April 10. If you’re thinking of visiting on the weekends, just note that the capacity is capped at 5,000 individuals and the timings are from 4pm – 10pm. Visiting on the weekdays however, will be from Tuesday to Thursday, capped at 3,000 individuals and visits are between 3pm – 9pm.