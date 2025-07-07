Feature

A Dubai Animal Rescuer Sets Up A Platform To Help People Adopt Safely

Farah Makhlouf
By

Stray cats are a common sight on the streets of Dubai, a harsh reality where many are left to fend for themselves. But there’s a group of passionate individuals working hard to change that.

Among them is Dalia Kazoun, a dedicated animal rescuer who, along with a group of compassionate residents, co-founded Petooti, a community-driven initiative and now a full-fledged website, dedicated to rescuing and rehoming stray cats in Dubai.

On the Lovin Dubai Show, Dalia shed light on crucial topics surrounding animal welfare, including TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return), the cost of care, fostering, adoption, breeding, and more

Learn more about what it means to rescue strays, the costs to get these cats to the vet, and how you can make a difference by fostering!

And if you want to join the community, check out Petooti on Instagram and their website. You might find your furr-ever best friend or change the lives of MANY cats through fostering.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Petooti 🐈🐾 (@petooti.official)

