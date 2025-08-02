From Waitress to Miss Universe Pageantries: How This 24-Year-Old Filipina Built Her Dream Life in Dubai

“I didnt know what I was doing with my life… I was just trying to survive” says 24-year-old Philipino Rechel Hoco, who moved to Dubai with nothing but a suitcase of hopes and a heart full of grit.

Back in 2021, she lost her father to the pandemic and had to move overseas to ensure her family was financially backed. Despite being the youngest among her siblings, she took up the responsibility on her shoulders and flew down to Dubai.

No complaints, no connections, just a girl trying to make something out of herself in this vast city.

‘Rechel In Dubai’s’ Born

Her first job in the city was that of a waitress at a port-side restaurant where she had to stand for 12 hours in Dubai’s heat, hosting people. She kept going on with her ‘never-give-up’ approach and posted bits and pieces from her life online.

Surely enough, the content clicked and finally paid off with her getting noticed. In fact, beyooond notice.

A video of her introducing the trending Lato Lato toy of Philippines garnered attention from millions and went viral.

“I think people connected with my personality” commented Rechel to Lovin Dubai.

From there on she began posting content more often to introduce her fellow Filipino community to places around Dubai and the many interesting cultures she experienced in Dubai. And with that, was born “Rechel in Dubai”.

Stepping Into The Limelights

With her newly found confidence, she rediscovered her pageantry dreams. Representing her province of Oriental Mindoro, Rechel took part in Miss Universe Philippines 2025 and built her brand.

A brand that went on to be featured across billboards in Philippines and Dubai, and won recognition as the Global Filipino Icon Finalist.

Rechel’s efforts to provide for her family also found fruit, with her being able to bring her two sisters to Dubai to help them build their careers. “It was a moment that truly meant the world to me”, says Rechel.

“Dubai taught me to be grateful”

Today, Rechel’s moved to a bigger space that supports her work as a content creator. She’s officially become a travel agent and enjoys showing around the world to more people. All the while continuing to inspire a large community of Overseas Filipino Workers in Dubai.

From restaurant floors to runway lights, Rechel Hoco didn’t just make it in Dubai — she’s building inspiration for a community to own their story in this city. “Trust the process. Nothing happens overnight. Keep showing up, and everything will fall into place.”

