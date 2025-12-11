Isra Chaker’s Company Works On Making Every Pregnancy Safe

Every two minutes, a woman dies from complications related to pregnancy or childbirth, and far too many of these deaths occur in under-resourced communities where access to lifesaving care is limited. Every Pregnancy is changing that reality by expanding access to quality maternal and newborn care in the world’s most vulnerable regions and ensuring that every mother and baby has the chance to thrive.

Isra Chaker, the visionary CEO of Every Pregnancy, joined the Lovin Dubai show to talk about Every Pregnancy and what it provides. It’s the world’s first Zakat-approved Muslim collaborative devoted to ensuring safe births for mothers and newborns everywhere. Through her leadership, Isra has brought fresh urgency and innovation to the global maternal health movement, mobilising faith-driven philanthropy and partnership to tackle one of the world’s most persistent but solvable crises.

Isra Chaker is a Syrian-American humanitarian advocate, speaker, and CEO of Every Pregnancy, where she leads a global coalition of faith-inspired organisations dedicated to maternal and newborn health

Every Pregnancy has united more than 35 Muslim philanthropies and NGOs across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Pakistan, Yemen, and beyond. The campaign For Mama, which she helped transform into a full-scale nonprofit, has raised millions in funding to support frontline maternal care programs in underserved communities.

Isra’s journey into maternal health was deeply personal. After experiencing a challenging pregnancy herself, including health complications, she became keenly aware of how fragile the journey to motherhood can be, even with robust support. This personal insight has informed her advocacy for equitable, culturally respectful care for all women, no matter where they live.

During the episode, she discussed the life-threatening challenges mothers face in high-risk countries, how the organisation delivers lifesaving maternal and newborn care, the impactful interventions on the ground, the role of being Zakat-approved, and her long-term vision for a world where every pregnancy is safe.