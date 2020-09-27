د . إAEDSRر . س

The STUNNING Jumeirah Living Marina Gate Has Opened

Anyone else OBSESSED with amazing properties?!

Well, a stunning Marina development has just opened up, it’s brand new and it’s created by the good people at Jumeirah…So you know it’s going to be good.

Introducing: Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Dubai Marina

It’s BEAUT!

These are serviced residences, one of only four Jumeirah Living properties worldwide. Adding to an already impressive portfolio for Jumeirah, these homes are seriously one for the ‘one day’ wishlist, the property includes villas, spacious apartments, private residences and VIEWS FOR DAYS.

Imagine your fave five-star hotel, now imagine living in one that features an infinity pool overlooking Marina. Nuff said? Thought so!

You’ve probably seen the development gradually rise over the Marina

This is the AM view for lucky residents

 

And you’ll get to call this new pad your home

The unique buildings are hard to miss, and residents get direct access to Marina Walk

You’ll also get access to the state-of-the-art gym, sauna, lively kid’s pool, elegant separate lobbies, a dedicated guest relations team at your disposal including an onsite residential manager, concierge, security, housekeeping and valet services and enrollment to the Jumeirahᵀᴹ Loyalty Program.

Jealous? Me? Nahhhhhh

Cash to splash? More deets here!

