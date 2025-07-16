Lovin Life In Dubai: Tennis Star Sania Mirza’s Stunning Dubai Home

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Lovin Life in Dubai is a content series flexing the very best of this incredible city. Every week, dive into exclusive episodes where A-Listers reveal what they love most about Dubai…
This week, tennis icon Sania Mirza trades centre court for centre stage in the heart of Dubai, offering a rare glimpse into her life beyond the spotlight.
In this episode, she welcomes Lovin Dubai into her seriously stunning home, a space where elegance meets ease in every detail. Thoughtfully designed with warmth and style, the home strikes a perfect balance between family haven and fashionable retreat. From serene balcony views to a playful nook for her son, every corner reflects her grounded energy and global flair.
The tour extends beyond her front door, as Sania takes viewers on a spin around the city, behind the wheel of her own car (yes, she’s a car buff!), revealing an exclusive peek at her enviable personal collection. She also visits her very own tennis academy, a passion project that stands as a testament to her lasting dedication to the sport, long after Grand Slams and world rankings.
This isn’t just a tour — it’s a peek into a life well-loved, well-lived, and beautifully rooted in Dubai. Game, set, match… this episode is a winner.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service