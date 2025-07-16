Feature

Lovin Life In Dubai: Tennis Star Sania Mirza’s Stunning Dubai Home

Farah Makhlouf
By

Lovin Life in Dubai is a content series flexing the very best of this incredible city. Every week, dive into exclusive episodes where A-Listers reveal what they love most about Dubai…

This week, tennis icon Sania Mirza trades centre court for centre stage in the heart of Dubai, offering a rare glimpse into her life beyond the spotlight.

In this episode, she welcomes Lovin Dubai into her seriously stunning home, a space where elegance meets ease in every detail. Thoughtfully designed with warmth and style, the home strikes a perfect balance between family haven and fashionable retreat. From serene balcony views to a playful nook for her son, every corner reflects her grounded energy and global flair.

The tour extends beyond her front door, as Sania takes viewers on a spin around the city, behind the wheel of her own car (yes, she’s a car buff!), revealing an exclusive peek at her enviable personal collection. She also visits her very own tennis academy, a passion project that stands as a testament to her lasting dedication to the sport, long after Grand Slams and world rankings.

Beyond the courts and cameras, Sania opens up about motherhood, her life in Dubai, and the importance of her close-knit group of celeb friends who keep her laughing through it all

This isn’t just a tour — it’s a peek into a life well-loved, well-lived, and beautifully rooted in Dubai. Game, set, match… this episode is a winner.

Watch the full episode of Lovin Life in Dubai on YouTube now

