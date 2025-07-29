Meet Camilla Rhuda: The Dubai-Based Mum Keeping It Real On Instagram!

How many women would you know flaunting their double chins on their instagram DPs?

Camilla Rhuda’s one of those rare sightings in the Instagram space which is filled with millions of retouched, filter-slapped, and trending content.



For those who need an introduction to her,

Camilla’s a Dubai-based Brit-expat who decided one fine day to “start documenting this crazy life”. Her unhinged content brought along over seventy thousand followers, who loved watching her being real and relatable.

On the Lovin Dubai Show, Camilla shares everything from new mom hacks to dealing with hate comments online, and much more.



This episode is a fresh breath of air, and a much-needed note for everyone to drop the serious act and just wing it every once in a while.

So drop everything you’re doing and watch Camilla on the Lovin Dubai Show – it’s the weekday fix you didn’t know you needed.

