A Model Causes Controversy By Brazenly Posing For Topless Pics In Dubai
Wait for a second as I pick my jaw from the floor.
A Brazilian model has responded after her topless pics in Dubai caused outrage.
Luana Sandien visited Dubai this month, and like many before her, she used the Dubai desert as a backdrop for a photo shoot, however, unlike many before her, she chose to go pose topless, using only the palm of her hand to cover herself.
The UAE has strict moral codes that are widely respected by both residents and tourists, and many are utterly shocked by these photos which are still visible on the models’ Instagram page.
Luana defended the shoot, she told British media, “tt was one of the best pictures I’ve ever taken, but I didn’t mean to embarrass anyone”
People are judging her choice to post the skimpy pics
Many have called her out, stating the obvious, ‘Put some clothes on. U are in a Muslim country’ and one commentator simply states, ‘it’s disrespectful’.
‘This is really disrespectful, didn’t you not know about the laws and culture before traveling to Dubai wow, it’s sad how you did that just for likes but don’t see how very disrespectful that is in the culture to do that Arabic girls who were raised there don’t do that wow the audacity is crazy.
Some even go so far as saying, “girls like her are the reason I’m ashamed to be a woman”.
Luana told the Daily Star, she understood she would need to cover her breasts, knowing that it’s forbidden to be naked here, which is why she used her hands to cover her parts.
The 27-year-old is no longer in the UAE, on Wednesday she posted a snap saying she misses this “paradise”
