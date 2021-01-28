A Model Causes Controversy By Brazenly Posing For Topless Pics In Dubai

Wait for a second as I pick my jaw from the floor.

A Brazilian model has responded after her topless pics in Dubai caused outrage.

Luana Sandien visited Dubai this month, and like many before her, she used the Dubai desert as a backdrop for a photo shoot, however, unlike many before her, she chose to go pose topless, using only the palm of her hand to cover herself.

The UAE has strict moral codes that are widely respected by both residents and tourists, and many are utterly shocked by these photos which are still visible on the models’ Instagram page.

Luana defended the shoot, she told British media, “tt was one of the best pictures I’ve ever taken, but I didn’t mean to embarrass anyone”