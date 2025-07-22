These Career Coaches Have The Secrets To Landing A Dubai Job

You know how everyone on LinkedIn suddenly becomes a thought leader overnight? Posting motivational quotes, corporate jargon, and selfies with captions like “Grateful to announce…” It’s entertaining, sure, but if you’re genuinely looking to grow your career, get noticed, and actually land that dream job, you’re going to need more than just a Canva quote and a profile picture in a blazer.

Enter Robyn Abou Chedid and Ahmed AlDhraif, the visibility power duo you didn’t know you needed. These two are changing the game when it comes to personal branding and career strategy. They joined us on the Lovin Dubai Show to talk all things LinkedIn, personal visibility, and how to make your CV stand out in a sea of “detail-oriented, team players.”

Robyn and Ahmed shared expert tips on how to build a brand around yourself, use social media to get noticed (the right kind of noticed), and the art of writing a CV that recruiters won’t ghost

They’re not gatekeeping any secrets; this episode is packed with actionable advice that could genuinely change the course of your career.

Robyn and Ahmed also talked about their impressions of the “Open to Work” banner, which sparked controversy in the comments

