This Couple Are Helping Thousands Of Drivers Stuck In The Desert For Free!

You’ve probably seen the warnings: don’t drive into the desert without the right gear, enough water, or at least someone who knows what they’re doing. But still, every weekend, people find themselves stranded in the dunes, tires buried, phone signals weak, and panic slowly setting in.

That’s where Ahmed and Nora come in. What started as a weekend hobby turned into a full-blown mission: helping stranded drivers in Dubai’s deserts, for FREE. No agenda, no charge, just a deep love for off-roading and a desire to keep others safe.

On the Lovin Dubai Show, Ahmed and Nora shared why they spend every weekend on rescue missions

From late-night calls to navigating through unmarked terrain, this episode takes you behind the scenes of the selfless duo who have made it their mission to help total strangers make it home safely. They spend their New Year’s Eve rescuing 35 families instead of watching the fireworks, but this is what they love to do!

Their story goes beyond just tow ropes and 4x4s, it’s about community, compassion, and using your passion to do good!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmad Hiskol (@bluerex_offroadrescue)

