This Dubai-Based Skincare Expert Debunks The 10-Step Routine Hype

You can learn a lot from TikTok, like how to DIY an IKEA bookcase, French braid your hair, or even how to tell if someone is lying to you based on their body language. Virtually anything can be taught on social media. But you shouldn’t trust just anyone on the internet. SO MANY girls film and post their 10-step skincare routine that they swear by, and it’s okay if you find the content entertaining. What’s not okay is following it blindly, not knowing how some skincare products can react to your skin!

Enter Eliane Yaacoub! She’s a skincare expert who’s based in Dubai, and she read and researched everything about skincare so you don’t have to. She simplifies the viral 10-step regimen to what YOUR skin needs. And the best part? She’s not selling you on ANY product! This is all for educational purposes.

On the Lovin Dubai show, Eliane spoke about what products, brands, skin types, myths, and so much more

Just like Eliane said, “your skin tells you what it needs” so you NEED to watch this episode to learn more!

