The Top 10 Most Followed TikTok Accounts In The UAE

TikTok is BIG business.

It’s actually is THE most downloaded app in 2020 and TikTok influencers are earning big bucks for posts.

HypeAuditor analysed over 3.1 million TikTok influencer accounts from around the world and 34.1k influencer feeds in the UAE and findings prove the UAE lurrvssss TikTok, with the seven emirates ranking 11th by the number of TikTok influencers globally (so if there is ever an Olympic medal for how many TikTok ‘fluencers by country… we’d rank 11th!).

And users love the app too! With the engagement rate of TikTok influencers in the UAE at 20.04%, it’s higher than the average worldwide engagement rate AND it’s a money maker for some… 2.16% of UAE TikTok ‘fluencers have over 100k followers and they’re pulling in dirhams for their content.

*A TikTok influencer is defined as an account which has more than 1,000 followers.

Surprisingly, the biggest TikTok audience is the UAE is males, between 18 and 34 years old (58.54%)

According to HypeAuditor, this is s atypical, since all over the world core audience are female between 13 and 24 years old. For example core TikTok audience in the USA are female between 13 and 24 years old (49.16%).