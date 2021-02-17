Skilful Dance Lessons To Hardcore Workouts: 5 Virtual Classes In Dubai To Check Out ASAP

If 2020 gave us anything half good and worth bragging about, it’s most deffo ‘VIRTUAL CLASSES’! Virtual classes were always available but thanks to the never-ending lockdowns and quarantining situations, e-everything, including virtual classes have become the norm… and quite frankly an eye-opener on how to maximize hometime and make your day as productive as possible. Commuting money = SAVED. Time = SAVED. Lazy mindset = NO MORE. All thanks to virtual classes. Thus, here is a round-up of 5 of our fave Duba-based virtual classes that you gots to check out if you’re into dance or fitness! ALSO READ: The Top 10 Date Spots In Dubai As Voted By YOU

5. Workout Went Viral – Brutal yet inspiring! These virtual fitness classes that will push you to your limits and make sure you’re inspired the whole way through. With the Workout Went Viral, there is NO MAN LEFT BEHIND. The live workout experience is a perf match of killer cardio and supercharged strength all-in-one. Dance along with a global community that moves in real-time by your side, to carefully curated music that motivates you every beat drop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #WORKOUTWENTVIRAL (@workoutwentviral)

4. Feel It Dance – feel like you’re at a party with Dakota Johnson, sorry we mean Youmna Hobeika😅 For a workout that doesn’t feel like a workout at all but keeps you healthy, fit and toned… Feel It Dance is your gal. Feel fit and fine by indulging in some fun dance moves that will have you breaking a sweat before you even notice that too from the comfort of YOUR OWN CRIB. Yees.

3. Kala Arpana – for some skilful dance training A startup school of dance for ALL age groups looking to get classically trained. Learn the art of Bharatanatyam virtually and ace every step with grace and poise under the guidance of Poornima Shyam! Learn the craft in secret and impress the squad with some mesmerising moves and choreography within just a few weeks. To get in touch call, +971524819841.

2. LES MILLS On Demand Stream, cast or download over 1,000 of the world’s BEST workouts taught in 21,000 gyms around the world, including popular picks such as Bodypump, Bodycombat, and Bbodybalance. From equipment to guidance, training and support, the team down at Les Mills have pulled all stops to ensure that you have an all-rounded workout without needing to leave your home.