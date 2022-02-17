The Top 10 Places To Buy & Sell Stuff In The UAE

Bargain hunters all over town, this is your ULTIMATE list to all the platforms you can be buying and selling all sorts of stuff. From pre-loved designer wear and thrift shopping to electronics, cars and furniture.

The biggest flex is looking and feeling like a million bucks, WITHOUT breaking the bank in the process. Thus, jump on to these sites, bargain your heart out and nab these stylish items for the price suitable for both you and the seller.

And if you’re looking to turn your pre-loved items into cash, then these platforms are both buyer and seller-friendly.

Without further ado, here are 10 platforms where you can buy and sell your second-hand stuff in the UAE

Shop smart, sell smart and live smart, you!

With over 71.9K members, this private Dubai-based Facebook group has become a HUB to buy, sell and swap their secondhand goods.

And you know the ‘swapping trend’ right? The one where you keep swapping your item until you attain something quite valuable.

Anyway, but apart from that, peeps from this FB group put out everything from furniture, books, electronics, gym gear and more!

On this online portal, you can buy or list your second-hand items for some quick $$$.

The website is regularly updated with new listings and some of which are not too shabby at all. From wardrobe to furniture, this growing community has it all.

Here’s another Facebook group that helps Dubai peeps make their money’s worth. As the name suggests, the group drops tips, tricks and listings to have you make the most of your dirhams.

76.3K members strong, the Dirhan Stretcher group is also quite supportive when it comes to suggesting affordable brands, venues, restos, destinations and more.

Starting from as low as AED10, this hub is a GOLDMINE for savvy shoppers.

Shop accessories, shoes, bags, clothes… ahh the whole lot for literally a fraction of the original price, SCORE!

ThriftforGood have collections for men, women and children: that too the portal consists of pieces from high-end brands such as Zara, Vero Moda, Mango, Brooks Brothers and more.

You can easily list your items for sale online here.

Whatever your style may be, Retold has a never-ending collection with something for just about everyone!

With a collection as unique as the name, this store is a must-visit for those looking to get high-end apparel on a budget.

Check out their website, here.

A bang for the buck this one is! Endless access to luxury that you can own for a bit and then put it back in the market.

Live like RL Carrie Bradshaw.

Buy & sell authentic designer luxury with The Closet. Ain’t no flex bigger than going home with your fave designer (that you bought at an affordable rate).

Visit their website, here.

Whether you’re moving away and need to get your four-wheeler to a new home, or are looking to level one up then selling your car with Dubicars is deffo a safe bet.

Being the UAE’s most trusted car marketplace, Dubicars has thousands of cars available to you now. So finding, buying or selling will be easy as pie.

Check out their website, here.

This online boutique is designer PARADISE.

Buy or sell pre-loved luxury items such as handbags, apparel, bling watches and jewellery from brands such as Cartier, Gucci, LV, Dior, Rolex and soooo many more.

Check out their endless collection here.

Yallah now this is the ULTIMATE seller and buyers meet place! Dubizzle is owning the game by positioning itself as a one-stop solution for all things Dubai.

From selling your furniture and electronics to your cars and homes, dubizzle has completely shot up its ranks in the city and has rightfully claimed its place as the UAE’s favourite classifieds.

More deets, here.