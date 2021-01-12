'Not A Space' Is The Coolest Remote Desert Hangout You Can Find In The UAE

If desert adventures call your name, you’ve got a brand new spot to check out this winter. ‘Not A Space’ dropped the veil on its unique desert location at the end of last year and it’s already a hit. An oasis of chill, go here to simply marvel at mother nature, get snug on the comfy seats and enjoy the mix of evening entertainment including live tunes and firefighters. Drop ‘Al Faya, Muwaileh, Sharjah’ into Google maps, the journey itself will take you just under an hour from Dubai. Not A Space is nestled deep into the Sharjah desert, it’s got a cafe, a barber and plenty of socially distanced chill spots

Not your typical hangout, this is the type of place you travel to catch the sunrise or sunset in the most unique surroundings

The entire space in centred around a tiny pop-up style food truck and a stage area where you’ll catch live music and fire shows

For a serious refresh, you can drop into the unisex salon for massages for the mind & soul

Find your happy and absorb this extremely chill spot

