Inspo

Seen TV’s Founder Shares How One Pivotal Moment In Times Square Changed Everything

Avatar
By
Yusuf Omar

Former CNN journalist turned media founder, Yusuf Omar has turned his passion for storytelling and cutting-edge technology into a remarkable career. As the driving force behind Seen TV, which uses AR and AI to help people tell their stories, Yusuf is now enabling people to use smartphones to be SEEN. Today, Seen TV has published over 4,000 videos that generate 1 billion views a year. 

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here! 

Former CNN social media reporter and a true champion of citizen journalism, Yusuf is a storyteller and innovator. He joined the Smashi Business Show to detail his empowering journey in social media journalism.

Recommended

Seen TV’s Founder Shares How One Pivotal Moment In Times Square Changed EverythingSeen TV’s Founder Shares How One Pivotal Moment In Times Square Changed EverythingTop 7 Beauty Salons In Dubai That’ll Have You Looking SNATCHED! Top 7 Beauty Salons In Dubai That’ll Have You Looking SNATCHED! The Big List Of Hot Summer Deals & Staycations On Palm Jumeirah This SummerThe Big List Of Hot Summer Deals & Staycations On Palm Jumeirah This Summer

Watch it now: Discover how a moment of realization while watching billboard in Times Square shifted his career perspective and ignited his passion for journalism. Learn how he challenged traditional news ideals, covered the Syrian war with just a mobile phone, and reported from Egypt during the first Arab Spring…

“The media is out of touch”

During the show he argued that traditional media is out of touch and failed to anticipate public sentiment, which lead to Donald Trump’s election and the ‘yes’ vote for Brexit, resulting in Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

He continued that newsrooms lack diversity, and this, he aims to change that with seen.tv, which strives to “create a more empathetic world by helping people share their stories. We are Seen.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW NOW.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seen Palestine (@seen.palestine)

READ NEXT: UAE Residents Are Struggling With Schengen Visa Applications

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

Post Views: 0
Shopping
See more
More like this