Seen TV’s Founder Shares How One Pivotal Moment In Times Square Changed Everything

Former CNN journalist turned media founder, Yusuf Omar has turned his passion for storytelling and cutting-edge technology into a remarkable career. As the driving force behind Seen TV, which uses AR and AI to help people tell their stories, Yusuf is now enabling people to use smartphones to be SEEN. Today, Seen TV has published over 4,000 videos that generate 1 billion views a year.
Former CNN social media reporter and a true champion of citizen journalism, Yusuf is a storyteller and innovator. He joined the Smashi Business Show to detail his empowering journey in social media journalism.
Watch it now: Discover how a moment of realization while watching billboard in Times Square shifted his career perspective and ignited his passion for journalism. Learn how he challenged traditional news ideals, covered the Syrian war with just a mobile phone, and reported from Egypt during the first Arab Spring…
“The media is out of touch”
During the show he argued that traditional media is out of touch and failed to anticipate public sentiment, which lead to Donald Trump’s election and the ‘yes’ vote for Brexit, resulting in Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.
He continued that newsrooms lack diversity, and this, he aims to change that with seen.tv, which strives to “create a more empathetic world by helping people share their stories. We are Seen.”