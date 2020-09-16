7 Reasons We Are EXTREMELY Excited About This Weekend In Dubai

Is that the temperature cooling you hear? Seriously, I sat outside for dinner one evening this week week (at Koko Bay, read on to hear why this doggo-welcoming spot is very best-est new beach bar in town) and FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MONTHS, it was actually manageable, minus massive dripping beads of sweat! The weather is cooling and with that, the city feels alive once again. YAAY! Whatever you do, plan it in small groups and remember to stay safe, wash your hands and wear your mask! Here are the great things you can do in Dubai this weekend.

7. KoKo Bay is the beach bar and resto Dubai has been waiting for… And it’s now open! If you have dreams of visiting Bali, then thank you for manifesting this B-E-A-utiful bar and resto in Dubai. With both indoor and outdoor seating, this has so chilled-back-you’re-horizontal beach bar vibes. It’s littered with hammocks and beach swings and the South Asian menu is TO-DIE-FOR. Kick-off your visit with cocktails; a lot of thought went into curating this drinks menu; they look fantastic, taste even better and are actually fairly priced for a Palm beach bar. (Koko G&T from AED49) The menu is HEAPED with delish options so do ask your server for some menu recommendations! Seafood lovers this menu has got you with Spanish Octopus, whole sea bass, line-caught calamari and more, while there’s plenty for meat lovers too including New Zealand lamb chops and twice-cooked back ribs. For starters, don’t leaf without trying the duck lettuce rolls(!), and there are also lots of yum looking salad options for a light lunch. If you love beach cocktails, pan-Asian eats and dunking your toes in the sand; Koko Bay is made for you. P.s pet parents, pets are welcome! More info here

6. Rustle out your Chrimbo jumpers, celebrate Christmas in Dubai this Friday! We kid you not… you read that right! This Friday celebrate the festive season at Hillhouse Brasserie, ‘cus the Christmas Countdown is finally ON! If you love Chrimbo, book your table now for ‘Christmas Countdown Brunch In The Hills’ at Hillhouse Brasserie featuring live music courtesy of legendary crooner Ciaran Fox, a traditional Christmas Feast and free-flow of seasonal beverage. Decorations, mulled vino, Christmas tunes, and a whopper roast. Nom. NOM! Booking is essential! Call 800 666 353 – AED 325 House Beverages

– AED 195 Soft Drinks

– AED 95 Kids (under 4s go free)

– Xmas jumpers recommended (and yes… there IS a prize for best dressed!)

5. Toy Room is bacckkkkkkk but like you’ve never seen it before It’s SICK just how much we’ve missed this spot so we are buzzing that it’s finally back open! Toy Room is now running Thursday and Friday LATE nights from 11pm – 4am (more nights to come!) Reservations are ESSENTIAL – Call / WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338\ Where? Meydan, Dubai More deets on IG here

4. Book your free class at 51 Gym Open Day this Saturday Join FREE classes across all disciplines of 51 Gym for ONE day only! From Bootcamp to Boxing, Pilates to Yoga, Cycling and HIIT… you must book in advance! When? Saturday 19th September, 9am-7pm.

3. Find our very own Camella and win 2 pairs of 2 tickets of 7-star cinema tickets Now you have the whole weekend to find Lovin Dubai’s very own Camella Camello and take a picture with her. Post it on your IG stories and tag us (@lovindubai) and you will enter the draw to win 2 tickets of the 7-star cinema experience. WOOH!

2. Finally! Book in that long term stay deal you’ve been planning AED3999 all included per month… I repeat, AED3999! Looking for a new set-up?! Centro Barsha is in the business of Long Term Stays, and right now, the rates are spectacular.

Centrally located, this chic hotel is the TRIFECTA of everything you need in a new home!

Think; value for money, excellent location, and sophisticated style. Central location, rooftop pool and fitness facilities all included, find a better deal… We’ll wait! Nab the incredible rate here!

1. Get out and about and dine in DIFC with these beaut experiences The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre has a number of popular haunts, and you can experience them all with great deals this weekend! Cake connoisseurs will love the deals at Cake, enjoy a breakfast package at Le Cirque, Mussels and Pints, a business lunch or a VERY happy hour at Cafe Belge, the Secret Brunch or the laid back brunch at The Ritz or head to the Sunken Garden and grape and dips or the midnight deal on the fab terrace! So many options! For reservations for all listings please email difcrestaurants@ritzcarlton.com or call +971 4372 2323.