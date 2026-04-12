Dubai’s Shri Krishna Temple Is Back!

After a period of restricted access, the Shri Krishna Temple in Dubai has officially announced it has reopened its doors for regular darshan

Whether you’ve been waiting to offer your prayers in person or just missed the peaceful atmosphere of the temple, the wait is finally over!

The temple management committee shared the happy update, noting that the reopening is happening in full alignment with CDA Dubai.

It’s all part of a wider effort across the city to safely bring people back to their places of worship while making sure everything stays organized and within official guidelines.

The temple reached out to worshippers with a warm “Jai Shri Krishna,” expressing how much they’ve appreciated everyone’s patience and cooperation during the time the doors were closed.

The authorities are reminding everyone to stay mindful of general community safety directives so things keep running smoothly.

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