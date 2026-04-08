UAE Official, Anwar Gargash Says: “The UAE Triumphed In A War We Sincerely Sought To Avoid”

The UAE just continues to prove its resilience.

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Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, shared a powerful message today on the country’s resilience and its growing role in the region.

In a post on X, he reflected on how the UAE successfully navigated a conflict it never wanted

He credited the nation’s success to an “epic national defense” that protected the country’s sovereignty and its many achievements against “treacherous aggression.”

Gargash noted that while the regional situation remains complex, the UAE has emerged stronger than ever. He emphasized that the country now has “sharper insight” and a better ability to influence the future and stay ahead of challenges.

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The core of his message focused on the UAE’s “renaissance”

The incredible growth and progress the country has seen over the years. He stated that the nation’s steadfastness has only made this model of success more secure.

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