UAE Official, Anwar Gargash Says: “The UAE Triumphed In A War We Sincerely Sought To Avoid”

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
The UAE just continues to prove its resilience.
Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, shared a powerful message today on the country’s resilience and its growing role in the region.
انتصرت الإمارات في حربٍ سعينا بصدق لتجنّبها، وانتصرنا بدفاعٍ وطني ملحمي، صان السيادة والكرامة وحمى المنجزات في وجه عدوان غاشم. ونتجه اليوم لإدارة مشهدٍ إقليمي معقّد برصيدٍ أكبر، ومعرفةٍ أدق، وقدرةٍ أرسخ على التأثير وصياغة المستقبل.
قوتنا وصلابتنا وثباتنا عزّزت نموذج الإمارات…
— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) April 8, 2026
He credited the nation’s success to an “epic national defense” that protected the country’s sovereignty and its many achievements against “treacherous aggression.”
Gargash noted that while the regional situation remains complex, the UAE has emerged stronger than ever. He emphasized that the country now has “sharper insight” and a better ability to influence the future and stay ahead of challenges.
View this post on Instagram
The incredible growth and progress the country has seen over the years. He stated that the nation’s steadfastness has only made this model of success more secure.
ALSO READ: The UAE Keeps Calm And Resilient Through 2700+ Attacks
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service