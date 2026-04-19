This Conversation Is A Survival Guide For Moms Navigating Family Life In The UAE

Let’s be real, parenting is a juggle. Add in distance learning and the overwhelming array of choices in Dubai, it’s enough to make any parent’s head spin.

Recently on Lovin Meets, we sat down with Megan Lawler, the founder of Dubai Mums Meet

She talked all about the community, connection and how to navigate the expat parenting journey without losing your mind

If you’re a parent in the UAE looking for a little less stress and a lot more support, here is everything you need to know from our chat with the community builder herself.

Like many great initiatives, Dubai Mums Meet started from a place of personal need

Four years ago, Australian expat Megan relocated to Dubai from the UK with twin boys who had just turned one.

“I didn’t know what was on, what was happening, or what classes to go to,” she shared on the show. “So I started making playdates just to make friends for my boys.”

What started as tiny get-togethers quickly snowballed. Today, Dubai Mums Meet organizes everything from small weekday playdates to massive Sunday family fun days.

But then she noticed a heavy “nanny drop” culture at many classes, where it was just her, the nannies, and the children

She designed Dubai Mums Meet to be fiercely family-first. “The moms come, the dads come, the grandparents come, everyone comes,” Megan explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai mums meet (@dubaimumsmeet)

And if you’re feeling overwhelmed at the thought of walking into a new playdate alone? You aren’t the only one.

Megan’s ultimate piece of advice? Don’t skip the tour, and definitely don’t do it alone.

With so many curriculums and facilities in Dubai, choosing a school or nursery is notoriously stressful.

“You do a tour for yourself, and you do a tour with your children,” she advised. “Once you’re there, that’s the only way you’re going to know if it’s the right fit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Brand (@lovinbrand_)

The past few years have tested the resilience of families across the globe.

When asked what advice she has for moms, especially new moms who might be feeling isolated or anxious, Megan’s message was simple: Reach out. Whether it’s joining a WhatsApp group or sending her a direct message, you do not have to do this alone.

Looking to connect? You can check out upcoming events and get linked to the community WhatsApp groups by visiting Dubai Mums Meet website or heading over to their Instagram page.

ALSO READ: Online Classes Are To Continue At Select Dubai Schools

LISTEN to The Lovin’ Dubai Show: School Buses Resume, Air Taxi Updates & Iconic Hotel Closures