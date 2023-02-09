14 Great Breakfast Spots To Try In Dubai In 2023

Everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, finding the perfect spot is difficult. Well not anymore! Here are 17 fab places in Dubai to grab brekkie with the gang.

14. Time travel to Dubai’s past with Arabian Tea House

This fab spot is the first authentic Emirati Restaurant since 1997! Take a journey into Dubai’s past as you walk through the door of a quaint tea house in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, once known as Al Bastakiya.

Where? Arabian Tea House, Bur Dubai

When? Daily, 7am – 11pm

13. Grab some healthy breakfast bites at Splendour Fields

This Cafe & Deli doubling as a Gourmet Grocer & Urban Garden is a major new addition to the JLT breakfast scene by the Tom & Serg team.

Where? Splendour Fields, The Park, JLT

When? Daily, 8am – 6pm

12. Enjoy uncomplicated comfort food bursting with flair and imagination at tashas

Dig into their Breakfast Royale which is known as the perfect tashas classic breakfast.⁠

Where? tashas – Al Barsha, Al Jalila, Galleria, Marina mall, and Mirdif New in Dubai.

When? Sunday – Thursday 8am – 11pm, Friday & Saturday 8am-12am

11. Get ready to enjoy breakfast all day every day at Amongst Few

Their menu offers a rotating combination of organic meats and dairy alongside fresh seasonal dishes of various styles including Thai, Italian, Portuguese, British and Japanese fusions.

Where? Amongst Few, Bahwan Complex, Villa #3, 966 Al Wasl Rd

When? Daily, 9am – 9 pm

10. Enjoy a variety of breakfast meals at Eggspectation

From French toast, thin French crepes, Belgian waffles, fluffy buttermilk pancakes to pastas, burgers, seafood, steak, and eggs benedict!

Where? Eggspectation – JBR and City Walk

When? Open Daily

JBR – 7am – 12am

City Walk – 7am – 10pm

9. Enjoy a free style breakfast menu at Friends Avenue Cafe

Enjoy a fresh blend of Australian, English and European favorites. Indulge in gourmet sandwiches, crunchy colorful salads and delicate main courses.

Where? Friends Avenue Cafe – JLT, Motor City, and Al Thanyah

When? Daily

JLT – 7am – 10pm

Motor City – 7am – 12am

Al Thanyah – 7am – 10pm

8. Embrace the comfort, delicious food and unconditional love of Brunch & Cake!

From Acai bowls, pancakes, waffles to cakes, croissants, and so much more – enjoy your brekkie at Brunch & Cake.

Where? Brunch & Cake – Jumeirah Islands, Wasl 51, and The Pointe

When?

Jumeirah Islands – Daily 8am – 10:30pm

Wasl 51 – Monday – Thursday 8am – 10pm, Friday – Sunday 8am – 11pm

The Pointe – Daily 9am – 11pm

7. Enjoy breakfast at your home away from home at Heal

Dig into a filling meal made with love that’ll definitely have you coming back for more at Heal!

Where? Heal, 30 Al Manara Rd, Umm Suqeim

When? Daily, 7am – 12am

6. Embrace cultures from all over at this boiling pot cafe – Kulture House

From Mexico to the UAE, embrace the different flavours these fab cuisines have to offer!

Where? Kulture House, Jumeirah

When? Daily, 9am – 10pm

5. Hit up this one-stop to health and good vibes cafe for a filling brekkie

Vibe cafe is bringing you instagrammable spots and meals for you to spruce up your profile before digging into delish breakfast bites.

Where? Vibe Cafe, Lamar Building, Al Wasl Road

When? Daily, 9am – 10pm

4. If pink is your favourite colour then EL&N is the place for you

The most instagrammable spot in the UAE is bringing you meals and designs like no other. Enjoy bowls, pancakes, pastries and a whole brunch menu for your brekkie!

Where? EL&N, DIFC

When? Sunday – Thursday 8am – 12am, Friday & Saturday 8am – 2am

3. Your body is a temple and you should treat it as such at Dubai’s 1st Vegan cafe – SEVA

SEVA is bringing you a fully vegan menu for breakfast, and it’s about time to treat your body to what it needs!

Where? SEVA, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Villa 5/1B Jumeirah 1

When? Daily, 8am – 10pm

2. Taste the flavours of the earth for breakfast at URTH Caffe

Organis ingredients and delish food awaits you and the gang for brekkie at this down-to-earth cafe!

Where? URTH Caffe, City Walk

When? Monday – Thursday 9am – 11pm, Friday – Sunday 9am – 12am

1. If you’re looking to spice up your mornings with some mexican flavours then Maiz Tacos is the spot for you

Where? Maiz Tacos, Dubai Hills and JLT

When?

Dubai Hills – Monday & Tuesday 12pm – 10pm, Wednesday & Thursday 12pm – 10:30pm, Friday – Sunday 8am – 10:30pm

JLT – Daily, 12pm – 9:45pm

