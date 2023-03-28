25 Beggars Were Arrested In The First 5 Days Of Ramadan 2023

Dubai’s anti-begging campaign has been successful in reducing the number of beggars annually, thanks to the strict measures taken against those caught. The campaign serves as a reminder that begging is illegal and harmful to society, and that there are legitimate avenues available to obtain financial assistance and meals during Ramadan.

Nonetheless many take to the streets to ask for “donations”, especially during Ramadan.

Dubai’s General Department of Criminal Investigations has arrested 25 beggars during the first five days of Ramadan as part of its anti-begging campaign

The campaign, which is launched annually during the holy month, aims to reduce the number of beggars by taking strict and decisive measures against those caught. The theme of this year’s and last year’s campaign is “Begging is a Wrong Concept of Compassion.”

Begging is illegal and punishable under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 concerning combating begging

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, explained that begging is a threat to society’s security and safety. He warned that beggars are often linked to serious consequences, such as thefts, robberies, and the exploitation of vulnerable groups such as children, the sick, and people with disabilities. He emphasized that official entities, charities, and associations are available to provide financial assistance and meals for those in need during Ramadan.

The public is encouraged to assist the police by reporting any beggars immediately through the call centre (901) or the “Police Eye” service available on the Dubai Police smart app.

Colonel Ali Salem also cautioned against falling victim to fraudulent electronic messages from beggars through social media and email. He advised the public to ignore and report such messages through the e-Crime platform www.ecrime.ae.

