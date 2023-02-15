3 All-Inclusive Abu Dhabi Resorts To Book For A Blissful Quick Getaway

Sometimes the best vacation is a staycation😉

And with that being said, Abu Dhabi is home to some of the best beach resorts in the world, which you can now experience for yourself with the amazing all-inclusive campaign happening now until 31st December 2023. Whether you’re looking for adventure, relaxation, or a little bit of both, there’s something for everyone at Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Corniche, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, and Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche.

With breathtaking views of the beach or city, newly renovated guest rooms and suites, and a host of dining options, you’re guaranteed to have a dreamy vacation. And the best part? You’ll be able to enjoy all the fun activities, delicious meals, and refreshing drinks without breaking the bank!

Here are the 3 ultimate all-inclusive offers that you need to know about:

3. Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Corniche

This resort is the epitome of luxury, 800 meters of private beach, home to the West Bay Abu Dhabi Beach Club, which offers free access to an adventure park, zip line, wave pool, and lazy river during guests’ stays.

That’s not all, there are also several outdoor swimming pools, the West Bay Lounge, and the famous West Bay Saturday Brunch. With 346 renovated guestrooms and suites offering beach or city views, you’ll have the perfect place to unwind after a day of exploring.

Plus, with the all-inclusive package that includes a free buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner, or a dine-around option at the resort’s managed restaurants, select alcoholic house beverages and soft drinks during meals, and much more, you’re guaranteed to have a memorable stay.

All-inclusive packages start from AED599++ per room, per night.

*The all-inclusive packages ensure a late check-out until 3:00 pm. And kiddos under 6 can stay and eat for free.

For bookings, click here.

2. Le Meridien Abu Dhabi – a resort that combines comfort and luxury

With 248 spacious and newly renovated guest rooms featuring local art, this hotel is perfect for those who appreciate the finer things in life. You’ll also get to experience the famous Le Meridien Village, which boasts a range of restaurants and bars with a massive outdoor LED screen.

Plus, you can’t miss the Captain’s Arms British Pub and Mykonos, which are two of the most popular dining outlets in the area. Le Meridien also offers shared resort membership with Sheraton Abu Dhabi, giving you access to even more amenities.

All-inclusive packages start from AED559++ per room, per night.

*The all-inclusive packages ensure a late check-out until 3:00 pm. And kiddos under 6 can stay and eat for free.

For bookings, click here.

1. Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort – A hotel that’s connected to the hearts of Abu Dhabi residents, both old and new

You’ll feel like royalty with 279 newly renovated rooms and a private beach. You’ll also enjoy various dining options with indoor and outdoor seating and live entertainment.

The Sheraton Abu Dhabi in Corniche also offers newly launched themed outdoor buffet brunches such as the Friday Night BBQ and Sevillana Spanish Saturday Brunch. And for those who like to stay active, there’s a fully equipped gym, indoor squash court, and outdoor tennis court.

During your stay, enjoy the expansive outdoor resort areas, access to the beach or many swimming pools at Sheraton Abu Dhabi.

All-inclusive packages start from AED579++ per room, per night.

*The all-inclusive packages ensure a late check-out until 3:00 pm. And kiddos under 6 can stay and eat for free.

For bookings, click here.

The all-inclusive offers are ongoing until 31 December 2023