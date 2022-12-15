36.7kgs Of Marijuana Was Seized From A Passenger At Dubai Airport

People who know the UAE, know why this piece of news is shocking but also very not shocking. The tolerance for illegal drug use and dealing is 0, with no negotiations. And yet, people try.

A passenger attempted to smuggle 36.7kgs of marijuana but Dubai Customs caught and seized it

A passenger at Dubai International Airport was caught trying to smuggle 36.7kgs of marijuana that was divided into 2 suitcases weighing 16.8kgs and 36.7kgs. The inspection officers had their suspicions and manually searched the bags in the presence of the passenger.

They found black plastic bags that contained foodstuff and the well-hidden marijuana.

The passenger was handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal procedures

#DubaiCustoms’ inspectors managed to thwart the smuggling of 36.76 kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport. The contraband was skillfully hidden in two bags that belonged to an African passenger.#BorderProtection #DXB #Dubai https://t.co/SY8yEHVLz0 pic.twitter.com/85r6nR5F8m — جمارك دبي | Dubai Customs (@DubaiCustoms) December 15, 2022

