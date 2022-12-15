د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

36.7kgs Of Marijuana Was Seized From A Passenger At Dubai Airport

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

People who know the UAE, know why this piece of news is shocking but also very not shocking. The tolerance for illegal drug use and dealing is 0, with no negotiations. And yet, people try.

A passenger attempted to smuggle 36.7kgs of marijuana but Dubai Customs caught and seized it

A passenger at Dubai International Airport was caught trying to smuggle 36.7kgs of marijuana that was divided into 2 suitcases weighing 16.8kgs and 36.7kgs. The inspection officers had their suspicions and manually searched the bags in the presence of the passenger.

They found black plastic bags that contained foodstuff and the well-hidden marijuana.

The passenger was handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal procedures

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Thank You, Atlas Lions

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer