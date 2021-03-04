5 Amazing Ways To Spend This Weekend In Dubai + Plenty Of FREE Events As Well

Finally! Dubai has its arms open to welcome you to the weekend, and the weather is STUNNING. You better treat yourself to these events before the dreaded work week arrives. Plus many of them are free of any cost and are just looking for the pleasure of your company. Keep scrolling for deets because some of these scenic events will blow you away. Our exact reaction post-hearing of these Class A events

5. For some masala in the desert, make your way to the Bab Al Shams’ signature Indian resto for their limited-time Street Food Festival! The Masala Street Food Festival, at Bab Al Shams will go on till March 20, from 6pm to 12am erraday. Diners will be delighted to sample street food favourites from all across India, every time they visit. Perfect for those looking at getting their street food fix, the menu is served with soft beverages, fresh lassi and chai. If you want to make the trip down a night’s stay, the desert resort will be running a special staycation package, called “Tastes of India” where guests can enjoy complimentary passes to the festival inclusive of a 1-night stay and next day breakfast. The staycation is priced at AED 1,599 and is valid for two adults and one child (below six years). Price? AED 195 per person inclusive of soft beverages, lassi and chai

Kids between 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% off

Kids aged 5 years and under dine free

AED 1,599 for a family inclusive of complimentary passes to a 1-night stay, complimentary festival passes & next day breakfast Location? Masala Courtyard & Terrace, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort To book call +97148096100 or email restaurants@babalshams.com.

4. The FREE Under Armor Run Series at Kite Beach: Flow Run This weekend, embrace fitness and kickstart your journey with the Under Armour. The free run series will take place across key locations throughout the year in Dubai and will aim to build a community that unites, celebrates and inspires runners of all abilities. Price? FREE! Date and time? Saturday, March 6, 7:30 am Location? Kite Beach

3. Another free fitness event awaits you at Gate Avenue, DIFC: Y oga and movement meditation classes by INSPIRE On Saturday, March 6 – hypnotherapist and emotional bodyworker Nicole Beer will take you for a Vinana session, a free-flowing movement meditation to manifest your heart’s desire that combines intention setting, emotional body intelligence, breathwork, uplifting music, and a powerful guided meditation to support you to live a happier and more fulfilling life. INSPIRE studio are not kidding around with this one! Find the uplifting event at the upper-level Zone D of Gate Avenue, DIFC. On Saturday, March 6 at 7 pm. INSPIRE is additionally hosting divine yoga classes to mark the occasions of Mother’s Day (Saturday, March 20 at 9.30am) and International Women’s Day (Monday, March 8 at 7:45pm).

2. Make the most of the gentle weather by heading to Vista del Verde! Dubai’s The Greens has just levelled up with this all-new Mexican street food resto, bar and lounge at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, on the 4th floor. Promising to become your FAVE chill spot, Vista del Verde will be serving Mexican favourites including a selection of tacos (chicken, vegan and fish); guacamole in chips; quesadillas; potato fritas; calamari and more, available for dinner only! All that including the famous Mexican pale hop on tap in Dubai for the FIRST time ever! The laid-back resto is a goldmine for ‘grammy pics! Timings?

Sunday to Wednesday – 5pm to 10pm

Thursday – 5pm to 12am

Friday – 12pm to 12am

Saturday – 12pm to 10pm For reservations, call 04 519 1111 or email: contactgreens@jumeirah.com