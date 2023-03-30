5 Facts You Didn’t Know About The New Vice President Of The UAE

HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. That’s a name you’re going to see quite often in the UAE starting today.

The President of the UAE, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as UAE Vice President, here are some lesser-known facts about the new leader…

5. He was born in the Country’s capital Abu Dhabi

Born on November 20, 1970, he is a senior member of the Nahyan dynasty of Abu Dhabi.

He is the son of the founding father of the UAE- HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

His brothers are the late HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the current President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

4. He owns a controlling share in the prominent club Manchester City FC

The Abu Dhabi United Group, also owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, purchased a controlling stake in Manchester City FC in 2008.

Since then, he invested heavily and the team’s performance soon improved. Manchester City won the FA Cup in 2011, its first major trophy since Mansour’s takeover.

In 2013 he became the primary investor in New York City FC, an expansion franchise of Major League Soccer established that same year. He later purchased shares in many other clubs around the world, including majority stakes in Melbourne City FC (2014) and Mumbai City FC (2019).

3. He is the son-in-law of the Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

He is married to HH Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, the eldest daughter of HH Sheikh Mohammed. Together, the couple have two daughters and three sons: Fatima (2006), Mohammed (2007), Hamdan (2011), Latifa (2014) and Rashid (2017)

Sheikha Manal has made several contributions to empowering women in the country, she also heads the Dubai Women Establishment.

2. He studied in the United States of America and the UAE

HH Sheikh Mansour attended Santa Barbara Community College as an English Student in 1989. He also attained his bachelor’s in international affairs in 1993 at the United Arab Emirates University.

He also created The Scholarship Coordination Office (SCO) in 1999, a Scholarship program for Emirati students, where each year, outstanding Emirati students are selected to travel abroad in pursuit of their education at prestigious international universities.

1. He is the uncle of the new crown prince of Abu Dhabi

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has also announced HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

