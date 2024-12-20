5 Things Everyone Should Know About Smoking

It’s no secret that smoking is harmful, but despite all the scientific evidence we have accumulated, an array of myths and misconceptions still circulate about the source of smoking-related harm.

The best thing any adult smoker can do for themselves is quit tobacco and nicotine products entirely, and it’s never too late to make the change. It’s common for adult smokers who successfully quit to notice improvements in breathing and sense of taste and smell just a few days after stopping.

For those who choose not to quit, there are alternatives that have the potential to be less harmful than continued smoking. They contain nicotine which is addictive and not risk-free, but they offer adults a better choice than continuing to smoke. Addressing the myths around smoke-free alternatives couldn’t be more important when it comes to exploring these new technologies. So, what are the five things everyone should know about smoking and smoke-free alternatives?

Smoke is the biggest problem

A lit cigarette produces smoke. This smoke contains high levels of chemical about 100 of which have been identified by public health experts as harmful or potentially harmful. The inhalation of these chemicals in smoke is the primary cause of smoking-related diseases.

Nicotine is misunderstood

Contrary to popular belief, nicotine is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases. Rather, it is a result of the high levels of harmful compounds found in cigarette smoke. Nicotine is a naturally occurring substance found in several plant varieties, including at high levels in tobacco plants. It’s addictive and not risk-free.

Nicotine is one of the main reasons adult smokers continue to smoke or use nicotine products, along with other factors such as taste and ritual.

Quitting tobacco and nicotine products is best

After nicotine is absorbed in the body, it binds to specific receptors in the brain and triggers the release of dopamine (which plays a role in how we feel pleasure) and other neurotransmitters. After repeated nicotine stimulation, the brain adapts to the presence of nicotine, a process that is reversible when a person stops using products containing nicotine.

While it can be hard to do, every year millions of adult smokers successfully quit and stop using tobacco and nicotine products. This is the best choice for their health. For adult smokers who make the decision to quit, there are a vast range of medicinal products and support services available from health professionals to aid them in their journey to quit tobacco and nicotine altogether.

Tar is not what you think it is

When you hear of smoking-related tar, you might think it’s the same sticky black or brown viscous liquid that’s used to resurface roads. In fact, it’s not a substance at all. It’s a machine-based weight measurement of particulate matter left over in cigarette smoke after nicotine and water are removed.

Smoke-free products do not burn tobacco, which makes the chemical composition of their aerosol fundamentally different from cigarette smoke. The absence of smoke can significantly reduce exposure to harmful chemicals compared to cigarettes and can eliminate the presence of solid carbon particles found in smoke. This doesn’t make them risk-free, but eliminating smoke makes these products different from cigarettes.

Better alternatives exist compared to continued smoking

The fundamental difference between smoke-free products and cigarettes is that smoke-free products deliver nicotine without combustion or burning. When the burning process and subsequent smoke are removed, the levels of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals can be significantly reduced compared with cigarette smoke.

The best decision is always to quit

But those who would otherwise continue to smoke may want to explore the science and innovation behind smoke-free alternatives in more detail. Smoke-free products like e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, while still addictive and not risk-free, are a much better alternative for adults than continuing to smoke (if scientifically substantiated and manufactured according to appropriate quality standards).

It’s important to remember that smoke-free products are intended for adults, as alternatives to continued smoking. They are not intended to be cessation products that assist with quitting—as they provide nicotine, which is addictive. Quitting tobacco and nicotine altogether is always the best choice, and medical professionals and recognized stop smoking services can provide advice on quitting.

Most of us know someone who smokes—a friend, family member, or even yourself. Understanding the sources of smoking-related harm and having access to accurate information can help those adult smokers make an informed choice and move away from cigarettes for good.

Sponsored by Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) Limited