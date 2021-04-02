The Weekend Is Right At Your Doorstep And Here Are 6 Amazing Things You Can Do

PHEEWWW!! The week is over FINALLY. Now get ready for an awesome weekend with our ultimate list of the coolest things to do in town. Get in your much needed 10+ hours of sleep and wake up ready to paint the town red this weekend!

6. Team Angel Wolf is calling it! Saturday is #RiosRace and this one is special. This race is deffo one to watch with 14-yr-old Tia doing a major Sprint Triathlon with nearly 18 years of age, Rio! This means; Tia swimming 750m pulling Rio in a kayak Cycling 20kms with Rio in a specialised adapted bike Running 21kms pushing Rio in a specialised chair!

5. Oporto, Dubai Festival City – THE resto to visit to smash your foodie cravings! This fun Aussie/Portuguese resto boasts of a menu that has it all! Famous for their Bondi Burger®, Flame Grilled Chicken & Legendary Original Chilli sauce, Oporto is looking to tempt Dubaians by providing flavoursome food and a sweet FREE Bondi Burger®* offer to celebrate their landing in the Middle East. How to get in on the deeelishhh free burger? Download the Oporto Flame Rewards app Head over to their store & make a purchase over 20AED Redeem your FREE Single Bondi Burger® at the counter via the app Eat, enjoy & repeat. That simple! Location? Dubai Festival City, Level 1 across from Cheesecake Factory Pricing? Burgers start at 22 AED, Chicken from 22 AED, bowls and salads from 23 AED and desserts from AED15 STAY SOCIAL: Instagram Facebook

4. Live out your filmy fantasies at BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai! Ride the world’s tallest swing ride & indulge in a fun-filled bonding sesh with the loved ones on newly added thrilling rides for all ages this weekend. Located in Dubai Parks and Resorts, BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai is a fam-friendly theme park styled like a Bollywood set, with 3D and 4D interactive rides, amazing Indian delicacies, world record-breaking rides, interactive film making experience, live performances and much more. You’ll feel as if you’re walking into a miniature film city in Mumbai when you head to this glorious theme park. Celebrate your Spring Break at this gloriously Bollywood themed park until April 10. The offers are too good to miss out on! There are 3 ticket categories for you to choose from, here’s a breakdown; For 2 people: AED300 For 4 people: AED400 For 6 people: AED495 For more deets, click here. Or call 800 AMAZING (2629464).

3. Join the madness every weekend at Original Wings & Rings DIFC! Round up the gang and get yourself down to the Orginal Wings & Rings at DIFC! STAT. Hosting everything from ladies night to Buffalo Mondays, the popular chill spot just got a whole lot more happenin’ with their line-up of deals. Fridays and every day, you can enjoy Happy Hours from 12pm to 8pm. It’s Buy 1 Get 1 on selected bevvies and a special price on starters, wings & Tacos by piece FTW!!! Saturdays: Kids eat for FREEEEEEEE! From noon till 8pm, kids under 12 years of age can enjoy a complimentary kids meal every Saturday! Book it in! For other info & booking: text – 0506867122 or call 043596900 Level C, Liberty House, DIFC To check out their menu, click here.

2. Get out and get inspired at World Art Dubai, DWTC Experience the liberating power of art in all its forms – be it canvas, digital, fashion, urban and more. The ultimate expression of creativity everywhere, for everyone. Surround yourself with creativity and get inspired at this year’s one and only live art event, World Art Dubai. Get in on the largest affordable art fair from 7 – 10 April with 25+ artists and 2,000+ artworks from renowned galleries from around the world.

1. Indulge in funfilled Easter celebrations this weekend at Caesars Palace! If you’ve been on an Easter fast and good behaviour for the last couple of weeks, then it’s time to huddle up with your loved ones and go all out to celebrate the joyous occasion. Starting from today until Sunday, it’ll be an EGG-ceptional weekend of activities at this exotic venue. Everything from; Activities at Empire Kids Club

A hellicious Easter Lunch on Friday, April 2 over at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

Zhen Wei terrace lunch

Easter-themed Afternoon Teas

Daddy’s Daycation

And so much more! Call +97105566466 for reservations or click here.

