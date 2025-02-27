6 Must Try Experiences At IHG Hotels At Dubai Festival City This Ramadan

Ramadan is all about togetherness, reflection, and—let’s be real—amazing food!

IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City is rolling out some incredible Iftar and Suhoor experiences you can’t miss…whether you’re craving a lavish feast, cosy family vibes, or a relaxing escape, there’s something here for everyone!

Let’s dive into the top spots to eat, celebrate, and unwind this Ramadan!

1. Iftar at Anise is a feast fit for a king with a side of IMAGINE magic

Go BIG this Ramadan with Anise’s epic Iftar buffet, featuring eight live cooking stations serving up global flavours. From mouthwatering ouzi to authentic Levantine delights, every bite is a treat! And the best part? The jaw-dropping IMAGINE show over Dubai Creek as your dinner entertainment.

Where? InterContinental Dubai Festival City

When? Sunset to 8 pm

How much? AED 329 per person | AED 125 (kids 6-12) | Free (kids under 6)

2. Zaytoun is the spot for Iftar under the stars with Dubai’s best views

Imagine breaking your fast with stunning skyline views of Burj Khalifa & Dubai Creek. At Zaytoun, you get a delicious mix of Arabian classics, Levantine street food, and a live Mashawi station grilling up juicy meats & seafood just for you. And yes, there’s plenty of logaymat for dessert! 🤩

Where? Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

When? Sunset to 8 pm (Shisha after 7 pm)

How much? AED 229 per person | AED 85 (kids 6-12) | Free (kids under 6)

3. Karam Al Bahr for the ultimate Lebanese Iftar vibes

Calling all mezzeh and grill lovers! Karam Al Bahr brings you a Lebanese Iftar spread packed with time-honoured Ramadan dishes. Think hot & cold mezzeh, hearty mixed grills, and decadent Lebanese desserts. And for shisha fans? Enjoy it on the terrace after 7 PM!

Where? InterContinental Dubai Festival City

When? Sunset to 8 pm (Shisha after 7 pm)

How much? AED 195 per person

4. Sirocco for the perfect family Iftar spot

Looking for a cosy, family-friendly Iftar? Sirocco’s got you covered! With a buffet packed with all your Ramadan favourites—from chicken shawarma & stuffed veggies to hearty biryani & Arabic sweets—it’s a stress-free, delicious way to celebrate with your loved ones.

Where? Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City

When? Sunset to 8 pm

How much? AED 199 per person | AED 75 (kids 6-12) | Free (kids under 6)

5. Suhoor at Anise is a late-night treat under the stars

Fancy a chilled-out Suhoor by the water? Anise sets the mood with live Oud music, a dreamy terrace, and a spread of Arabic favourites—from freshly grilled meats to homemade desserts by Chef Chadi. It’s the perfect way to prep for the next day’s fast in a magical setting!

Where? InterContinental Dubai Festival City

When? 10:30 pm to 3 am

How much? AED 170 per person

6. SPA InterContinental because you deserve some me-time

Ramadan isn’t just about feasting—it’s about self-care too! This month, treat yourself to some serious relaxation with 20% off facials & massages at SPA InterContinental. Whether you need to unwind after Iftar or before Suhoor, this is your chance to reset, refresh, and recharge!

Where? InterContinental Dubai Festival City

How much? 20% off all treatments!

Ready to Book? Let’s Go!

For reservations and more info, visit www.dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/ramadan, call +971(0)47011127/28, or email reservation.dfc@ihg.com.

Ramadan Mubarak!