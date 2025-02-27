6 Must Try Experiences At IHG Hotels At Dubai Festival City This Ramadan

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Ramadan is all about togetherness, reflection, and—let’s be real—amazing food!
Let’s dive into the top spots to eat, celebrate, and unwind this Ramadan!
Go BIG this Ramadan with Anise’s epic Iftar buffet, featuring eight live cooking stations serving up global flavours. From mouthwatering ouzi to authentic Levantine delights, every bite is a treat! And the best part? The jaw-dropping IMAGINE show over Dubai Creek as your dinner entertainment.
Where? InterContinental Dubai Festival City
When? Sunset to 8 pm
How much? AED 329 per person | AED 125 (kids 6-12) | Free (kids under 6)
Imagine breaking your fast with stunning skyline views of Burj Khalifa & Dubai Creek. At Zaytoun, you get a delicious mix of Arabian classics, Levantine street food, and a live Mashawi station grilling up juicy meats & seafood just for you. And yes, there’s plenty of logaymat for dessert! 🤩
Where? Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City
When? Sunset to 8 pm (Shisha after 7 pm)
How much? AED 229 per person | AED 85 (kids 6-12) | Free (kids under 6)
Calling all mezzeh and grill lovers! Karam Al Bahr brings you a Lebanese Iftar spread packed with time-honoured Ramadan dishes. Think hot & cold mezzeh, hearty mixed grills, and decadent Lebanese desserts. And for shisha fans? Enjoy it on the terrace after 7 PM!
Where? InterContinental Dubai Festival City
When? Sunset to 8 pm (Shisha after 7 pm)
How much? AED 195 per person
Looking for a cosy, family-friendly Iftar? Sirocco’s got you covered! With a buffet packed with all your Ramadan favourites—from chicken shawarma & stuffed veggies to hearty biryani & Arabic sweets—it’s a stress-free, delicious way to celebrate with your loved ones.
Where? Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City
When? Sunset to 8 pm
How much? AED 199 per person | AED 75 (kids 6-12) | Free (kids under 6)
Fancy a chilled-out Suhoor by the water? Anise sets the mood with live Oud music, a dreamy terrace, and a spread of Arabic favourites—from freshly grilled meats to homemade desserts by Chef Chadi. It’s the perfect way to prep for the next day’s fast in a magical setting!
Where? InterContinental Dubai Festival City
When? 10:30 pm to 3 am
How much? AED 170 per person
Ramadan isn’t just about feasting—it’s about self-care too! This month, treat yourself to some serious relaxation with 20% off facials & massages at SPA InterContinental. Whether you need to unwind after Iftar or before Suhoor, this is your chance to reset, refresh, and recharge!
Where? InterContinental Dubai Festival City
How much? 20% off all treatments!
For reservations and more info, visit www.dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/ramadan, call +971(0)47011127/28, or email reservation.dfc@ihg.com.
Ramadan Mubarak!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service