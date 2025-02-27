Latest

6 Must Try Experiences At IHG Hotels At Dubai Festival City This Ramadan

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Ramadan is all about togetherness, reflection, and—let’s be real—amazing food!

IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City is rolling out some incredible Iftar and Suhoor experiences you can’t miss…whether you’re craving a lavish feast, cosy family vibes, or a relaxing escape, there’s something here for everyone!

Let’s dive into the top spots to eat, celebrate, and unwind this Ramadan!

1. Iftar at Anise is a feast fit for a king with a side of IMAGINE magic

Go BIG this Ramadan with Anise’s epic Iftar buffet, featuring eight live cooking stations serving up global flavours. From mouthwatering ouzi to authentic Levantine delights, every bite is a treat! And the best part? The jaw-dropping IMAGINE show over Dubai Creek as your dinner entertainment.

Where? InterContinental Dubai Festival City

When? Sunset to 8 pm

How much? AED 329 per person | AED 125 (kids 6-12) | Free (kids under 6)

2. Zaytoun is the spot for Iftar under the stars with Dubai’s best views

Imagine breaking your fast with stunning skyline views of Burj Khalifa & Dubai Creek. At Zaytoun, you get a delicious mix of Arabian classics, Levantine street food, and a live Mashawi station grilling up juicy meats & seafood just for you. And yes, there’s plenty of logaymat for dessert! 🤩

Where? Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

When? Sunset to 8 pm (Shisha after 7 pm)

How much? AED 229 per person | AED 85 (kids 6-12) | Free (kids under 6)

3. Karam Al Bahr for the ultimate Lebanese Iftar vibes

Calling all mezzeh and grill lovers! Karam Al Bahr brings you a Lebanese Iftar spread packed with time-honoured Ramadan dishes. Think hot & cold mezzeh, hearty mixed grills, and decadent Lebanese desserts. And for shisha fans? Enjoy it on the terrace after 7 PM!

Where? InterContinental Dubai Festival City

When? Sunset to 8 pm (Shisha after 7 pm)

How much? AED 195 per person

4. Sirocco for the perfect family Iftar spot

Looking for a cosy, family-friendly Iftar? Sirocco’s got you covered! With a buffet packed with all your Ramadan favourites—from chicken shawarma & stuffed veggies to hearty biryani & Arabic sweets—it’s a stress-free, delicious way to celebrate with your loved ones.

Where? Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City

When? Sunset to 8 pm

How much? AED 199 per person | AED 75 (kids 6-12) | Free (kids under 6)

5. Suhoor at Anise is a late-night treat under the stars

Fancy a chilled-out Suhoor by the water? Anise sets the mood with live Oud music, a dreamy terrace, and a spread of Arabic favourites—from freshly grilled meats to homemade desserts by Chef Chadi. It’s the perfect way to prep for the next day’s fast in a magical setting!

Where? InterContinental Dubai Festival City

When? 10:30 pm to 3 am

How much? AED 170 per person

6. SPA InterContinental because you deserve some me-time

Ramadan isn’t just about feasting—it’s about self-care too! This month, treat yourself to some serious relaxation with 20% off facials & massages at SPA InterContinental. Whether you need to unwind after Iftar or before Suhoor, this is your chance to reset, refresh, and recharge!

Where? InterContinental Dubai Festival City

How much? 20% off all treatments!

Ready to Book? Let’s Go! 

For reservations and more info, visit www.dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/ramadan, call +971(0)47011127/28, or email reservation.dfc@ihg.com.

Ramadan Mubarak!

Post Views: 277

Located in one of Dubai’s most exciting retail, leisure, and entertainment destinations, Dubai Festival City is just minutes from Dubai International Airport, major commercial hubs, and key roads connecting to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and beyond.

The IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City are situated along the waterfront of the historic Dubai Creek, just a stone’s throw from some of the city’s most iconic attractions, including the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame. This prime location allows visitors to experience the best of both worlds—old and new.

The portfolio includes the InterContinental (508 rooms), InterContinental Residence Suites (341 rooms), Crowne Plaza (316 rooms), and Holiday Inn & Suites (496 rooms), as well as nearly 15,000 sq. of versatile event space. IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City is the perfect destination for both business and leisure travellers.

Events by InterContinental Dubai Festival City offers a wide range of venues, including the 7,200 sq. pillarless Festival Arena, ideal for conventions, exhibitions, and concerts, with a capacity of up to 9,000 people. The 5,000 sq. Event Centre, featuring stunning waterfront views of historic Dubai Creek and the iconic city skyline, boasts ballrooms, meeting rooms, and a promenade perfect for gatherings. Additionally, the 1,150 sq. venue at Holiday Inn & Suites provides flexible event spaces to suit a variety of budgets, ensuring a comprehensive solution for every occasion.

Complemented by 14 restaurants and bars, this exceptional destination offers everything needed for both business and leisure visitors.

For more information on the hotels, conference facilities, and restaurants at Dubai Festival City, please visit dubaifestivalcityhotels.com.

Visit IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City's Official Website
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service