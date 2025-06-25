971 FC 2 Lit Up Dubai With Knockouts And A Surprise $20K Twist

What a night for fight fans in Dubai! On June 14, 971 Fighting Championship 2 turned up the heat at the Coca-Cola Arena with 14 thrilling fights, 11 action-packed finishes, and even a surprise $20,000 cash bonus live in the middle of the event!

With 7,000 fans cheering, the energy was off the charts. From wild knockouts to incredible submissions, the event delivered nonstop excitement from start to finish.

In the main event, UK-based phenom Muhammad Mokaev proved once again why he’s the real deal, putting on a clinic against Brazil’s Thomas Assis

Undefeated star Muhammad Mokaev showed why he’s one of the best rising fighters out there. He faced tough Brazilian fighter Thomas Assis and won all three rounds clearly. Mokaev used his wrestling, control, and smart strategy to stay unbeaten — and the fans loved every second.

Magomedaliev also made an absolutely iconic statement

Russian fighter Raimond Magomedaliev made a powerful first impression. In the second round, he locked in a submission called a “kimura” and forced his opponent Andrey Augusto Ferreira to tap out.

The crowd went wild!

There was also a $20K knockout twist nobody saw coming…

One of the most jaw-dropping moments came in the fight between Namo Fazil and Yakub Suleimanov. After two hard-fought rounds, the referee paused the match for a huge announcement:

Promoter Mounir Lazzez was offering $20,000 CASH to whoever could get a knockout in Round 3 — live on the spot!

Fazil didn’t waste a second. He came out swinging in the final round and got the TKO win — taking home the bonus and making MMA history.

Fans couldn’t believe it!

James Gallagher also reminded everyone of his world-class grappling with a smooth Round 2 armbar submission, while a flurry of other finishes kept the adrenaline pumping all night long

Some other highlights of the night included:

James Gallagher, a well-known name in MMA, got back in the win column with a clean armbar submission in the second round.

Fighters like Amin Ayoub, Ahmed Faress, Mohamed Salem, and Junior Karanta all scored impressive finishes.

The event also featured top names and influencers from the Arab MMA scene, including Pouya Rahmani, Mohammad Karaki, and Ali Al Qaisi, who even joined in on commentary.

971 FC 2 – Full Fight Results (June 14, 2025 | Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Thomas Assis (Unanimous Decision) Raimond Magomedaliev def. Andrey Augusto Ferreira (Kimura Submission, R2) Kane Mousah def. Amaury Junior (Unanimous Decision) James Gallagher def. Fabricio Soares (Armbar, R2) Amin Ayoub def. Pedro Souza (TKO, R1) Wisem Hammami def. Arthur Jacob (Unanimous Decision) Namo Fazil def. Yakub Suleimanov (TKO, R3 – $20K KO Bonus) Adrian Sanchez def. Mirafak Akhatmov (TKO, Doctor Stoppage, End R2) Junior Karanta def. Oli Thompson (TKO, Corner Stoppage, End R2) Ahmed Faress def. Eduardo Mora (KO, R2) Mohamed Salem def. Salamat Orozakunov (Rear-Naked Choke, R2) Bondo Meskhi def. Elie Mansour (KO, R1) Grant Ogborne def. Yazan Jaber (Rear-Naked Choke, R2) Max Flynn def. Redentor Manguiat (TKO, R1)

With two epic cards in the books, 971 FC is officially THE regional fight promotion to watch — a platform where world-class talent, local warriors, and explosive moments come together for unforgettable nights of MMA madness.