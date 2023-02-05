A 31 Year Old Inmate Had Most Of His Debt Settled By Dubai Police So He Can Return Home

There’s nothing quite like the justice system in the UAE and this story shows the uniqueness and mercy of the country.

The Dubai Police came to the rescue of a 31-year-old inmate who had lost his job and incurred debts after he tried to start up a business. After his divorce, he was the only breadwinner for his family, having to take care of his mother, younger siblings and 5-year-old daughter.

The police’s Humanitarian Care Department settled a sum of his debts so that he could return to his family

He was among 98 other inmates who benefitted from AED7 million in financial aid given to Dubai’s punitive and correctional establishments last year

“Our annual programs, aids and initiatives reflect Dubai Police’s vision of prisons as a place of reformation rather than punishment,” Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police, said.