Latest

A Beloved Dubai Gold Souk Jeweller Celebrates 40 Years!

Hera Shabbir
By

This May, one of Dubai’s brightest gems celebrates a milestone worth its weight in gold—Lausanne Jewellers is turning 40! 💎

Since opening its doors on May 15, 1985, right in the glittering heart of Dubai’s iconic Gold Souk, Lausanne has been more than just a jewellery store…

It’s been a destination for generations—a place where love stories began, milestones were marked, and timeless treasures were passed down.

For 40 years, Lausanne Jewellers has wowed with stunning gold, diamonds, and gems, where tradition meets modern glam!

Whether you’re shopping for a classic piece or something that pushes the style envelope, Lausanne has always been where luxury meets meaning.

Now under the brilliant leadership of Ms. Pooja Jhaveri, the brand is stepping confidently into the future while staying grounded in its rich heritage. With her bold vision, Lausanne continues to shine on a global stage, welcoming a new generation of clients while keeping loyal hearts close.

But what truly sets Lausanne apart?

It’s not just the sparkle—it’s the trust, the craftsmanship, and the personal touch that come with every piece. In a city where luxury is everywhere, Lausanne remains a beacon of authenticity and excellence.

So here’s to 40 years of brilliance, beauty, and belonging! 

Post Views: 155

Celebrating 40 years of elegance and trust, Lausanne Jewellers has been a shining name in Dubai’s gold souk since 1985. Discover timeless gold, diamond, and gemstone jewellery crafted with tradition and style.

Led by Managing Director Pooja Jhaveri, we blend heritage with modern luxury—serving generations with quality and care.

Lausanne Jewellers LLC On Instagram
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service