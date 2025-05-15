A Beloved Dubai Gold Souk Jeweller Celebrates 40 Years!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
This May, one of Dubai’s brightest gems celebrates a milestone worth its weight in gold—Lausanne Jewellers is turning 40! 💎
Since opening its doors on May 15, 1985, right in the glittering heart of Dubai’s iconic Gold Souk, Lausanne has been more than just a jewellery store…
It’s been a destination for generations—a place where love stories began, milestones were marked, and timeless treasures were passed down.
Whether you’re shopping for a classic piece or something that pushes the style envelope, Lausanne has always been where luxury meets meaning.
Now under the brilliant leadership of Ms. Pooja Jhaveri, the brand is stepping confidently into the future while staying grounded in its rich heritage. With her bold vision, Lausanne continues to shine on a global stage, welcoming a new generation of clients while keeping loyal hearts close.
It’s not just the sparkle—it’s the trust, the craftsmanship, and the personal touch that come with every piece. In a city where luxury is everywhere, Lausanne remains a beacon of authenticity and excellence.
So here’s to 40 years of brilliance, beauty, and belonging!
