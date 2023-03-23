A Dubai Businessman Is Organising A Daily Food Drive Throughout Ramadan

Entrepreneurs in the UAE are always finding ways to support those in need, especially during the Holy Month of Ramada. One such entrepreneur, Dani Entakly, has taken it upon himself to organise food drives in JBR every day at 3pm throughout Ramadan.

Entakly’s initiative aims to distribute 1,000 meals across the entire month of Ramadan and he has pledged to donate AED10,000 every day towards supporting the needy in the community

On the first day of the food drive, Entakly ensured that workers who had been hard at work received a meal. The food drive provided much-needed relief to these hardworking individuals and offered them a chance to break their fast with a nourishing meal.

As the month of Ramadan progresses, Entakly’s initiative will continue to provide support to the needy

Entakly wrote on his Instagram, “Since I was little I dreamed of helping all children in the world to give them food, toys and medicine, top open a free nursery to let all children be happy and play with each other and realize there is no difference between Muslim or Christian…”

This initiative serves as a reminder that even small acts of kindness can go a long way in helping those in need.

“This country fulfilled all my wishes, this country gave me more than I deserve, so I decided to open a charity this Holy Month to help children as much as I can,” He added.

