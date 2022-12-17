A Dubai Cafe Launching In 2023 Will Have A Supermodel Humanoid Robot For A Cashier

You’ve already heard of robot arms preparing your ice cream/coffee for you, but now be prepared for this: AI has decided to one-up itself by giving you a supermodel humanoid barista

What has been described by UK tabloid Daily Mail as an “eerily human-like robot cashier”, the droid Donna of Donna Cyber Cafe is already turning heads for its (her?) non-conventionality.

Donna can apparently move and interact like a normal human being. The robot is down for chitchatting, telling you stories, and taking selfies with you. Of course, it (she?) serves some stellar coffee and ice-cream.

Terrified yet? Or are you awed at the pace that AI is taking over?

Donna is a Robo-C2 which is a humanoid robot made from Russian components by RDI Robots which is headquartered in Dubai.

The robot is a ditto copy of Eastern European model Diana Gabdullina who is the wife of Rashid Gabdullin, the owner of the robot company, reports The Mirror

The android Donna is not the only one of its kind. There are apparently 20 of these, all with the likeness of supermodel Diana Gabdullina. Earlier this year, the video of one serving coffee at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum went viral.

Just some casual food for thought:

via GIPHY

Read more: Dubai Beaches Are Getting “Printed” With Special Messages To Raise Conservation Awareness