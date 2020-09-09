A Dubai Residential Community Is Fining People AED500 For Feeding Stray Cats

Residents of a community in Dubai have received a notice warning that fines will be imposed on those found feeding stray cats in the neighborhood.

In a notice shared with The National, the community management team said the warning was issued in the “interest of health and safety of Emirates Living”.

“In addition to having a negative effect on the community’s aesthetics and causing bad odour, the said practice is also associated with a number of other concerns,” the notice, which was dated September 8, read.

“Stray cats from adjacent areas are attracted to the food, which can result in noisy territorial disputes and fights. The leftover food attracts pests such as rodents and crawling/flying insects, counteracting the various pest control efforts carried out.”

Feeding bird such as crows and pigeons and stray animals like cats and dogs create a hotbed for the breeding of pests and diseases