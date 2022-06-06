A FULL Scholarship Model Is Launching For UAE Students

د . إAEDSRر . س

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai made a huge announcement regarding the education system, in a series of tweets.

A new school model ‘Ajyal Schools’ is launching in the UAE and it will offer FREE education!

The new model for government schools will be implemented from the academic year 2022-2023 in partnership with the private sector.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, said the government will bear “students’ fees and all operating expenses”

The school model applies to all students from grades 1 – 4 in 10 different schools under the supervision of the Emirates Schools Establishment, with plans of expanding to 28 schools.

The model will provide a combination of the best national (taught by Emirati teachers) and international curriculums. The national will include the Arabic language, Islamic education, moral education and social studies, while the international will include maths, science, and more subjects.

The model aims to give Emirati students enrolled in government schools an “advanced and innovative educational experience”, according to Al Amiri.

