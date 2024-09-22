A Las Vegas Inspired Sphere is Coming To Dubai!

MGM Resorts is planning on building its own version of the Las Vegas sphere with Dubai as its location.

The sphere is expected to be 110 meters tall and will have an entertainment area that seats only 300 people.

The plan is to place the “Dubai Sphere” on “The Island”, which is a mega project aiming to create an island version inspired by the city of Las Vegas. More specifically, it will be built at the center of 3 of MGM’s resorts named MGM, Bellagio and Aria.

This arena will be smaller in size than the original Las Vegas Sphere but according to Bill Hornbuckle, Ceo of MGM Resorts, it will be “equally as compelling.”

Hornbuckle also stated to Skift that this project is not affiliated with Sphere Entertainment which is the company behind the Las Vegas Sphere.

Reportedly, the entertainment showroom will present a timeline of the history of the city showcasing its development and transition from a desert to the marvelous state it is in now.

Many have asked if “The Island” or “Dubai Sphere” will have casinos, as it is considered a trademark of Las Vegas. However, Hornbuckle highlighted that they are hoping the area becomes open to gaming over time but for now they have only applied for a casino license for their Abu Dhabi projects.

There is no definite date on when the Las Vegas inspired island or the Dubai sphere will open, but they are predicted to debut at the same time.