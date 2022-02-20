A Man Was Fined In The UAE For Gossiping About His Co-Worker

If you have a gossip buddy at the office, you may want to rethink the next conversation you have.

The Fujairah Court of First Instance fined a 35-year-old Arab employee a sum of AED1,100 for insulting and defaming his co-worker by means of gossiping in the workplace, according to Khaleej Times.

In the case papers, it stated that the complainant was defamed in front of his other colleagues by the accused, for claiming he consumed narcotics and had a police record.

Through the investigation, the complainant had stated he was accessible of ‘drug abuse and fraud.’

Two witnesses had also testified to having a conversation with the accused after which he commented on the complainant having been dismissing from a previous job due to drug abuse, adding that ‘he had history.’

