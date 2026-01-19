Latest

A Redditor Clocked A Sus Looking Camera And Comments Turned Into A Conspiracy Group Chat

Malak Nazir
By

So, there’s this one spot on Manara St, heading toward Umm Suqeim. It’s just a regular stretch of road… until someone notices a camera that looks way too suspicious.

It’s not the usual radar camera everyone’s used to. No, this one is different, and it’s raising some serious eyebrows. Enter: Reddit.

Someone on Reddit clocked this weird-looking camera and was like, “What is that?”

It definitely didn’t match the typical road radar setup. You know the ones we all love to see when we’re speeding, that long pole with a camera mounted at the top. But this? Totally not that. It was sketchy, and people weren’t having it. Cue the conspiracy theories.

Of course, once the question was dropped, Reddit didn’t hold back. The comment section was a full-on group chat of crazy theories.

Recommended

BAAB And Beyond: Nayla Al Khaja On Fearless Emirati FilmmakingBAAB And Beyond: Nayla Al Khaja On Fearless Emirati FilmmakingDUBAI WEEKEND GUIDE: AED1 Coffee Runs, Beach Workout Sessions, Centuries-Old Fests & Much More!DUBAI WEEKEND GUIDE: AED1 Coffee Runs, Beach Workout Sessions, Centuries-Old Fests & Much More!“Longest Recorded Internet Blackout”: Dubai Sends Prayers To The People Of Iran“Longest Recorded Internet Blackout”: Dubai Sends Prayers To The People Of Iran

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

At one point, it felt like a new mystery was being unearthed every second, and everyone was trying to one-up each other with their wild guesses.

And then… the OGs showed up!

The ones who’ve been around long enough to know about all the radar cameras in Dubai. Turns out, that “sus” camera was one of the oldest radars in Dubai.

Not a selfie stick, not some Twister wrap, but just a vintage speed camera that’s been there forever.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

ALSO READ: Dubai Just Got A Sustainable Streetwear Moment And F5 Is Leading It!

WATCH: The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Is Installing Water Fountains For Birds And Wild Animals

Post Views: 293

Shopping

See more

More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service