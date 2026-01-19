A Redditor Clocked A Sus Looking Camera And Comments Turned Into A Conspiracy Group Chat

So, there’s this one spot on Manara St, heading toward Umm Suqeim. It’s just a regular stretch of road… until someone notices a camera that looks way too suspicious.

It’s not the usual radar camera everyone’s used to. No, this one is different, and it’s raising some serious eyebrows. Enter: Reddit.

Someone on Reddit clocked this weird-looking camera and was like, “What is that?”

It definitely didn’t match the typical road radar setup. You know the ones we all love to see when we’re speeding, that long pole with a camera mounted at the top. But this? Totally not that. It was sketchy, and people weren’t having it. Cue the conspiracy theories.

Of course, once the question was dropped, Reddit didn’t hold back. The comment section was a full-on group chat of crazy theories.

At one point, it felt like a new mystery was being unearthed every second, and everyone was trying to one-up each other with their wild guesses.

And then… the OGs showed up!

The ones who’ve been around long enough to know about all the radar cameras in Dubai. Turns out, that “sus” camera was one of the oldest radars in Dubai.

Not a selfie stick, not some Twister wrap, but just a vintage speed camera that’s been there forever.

